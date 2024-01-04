Second set of Jeffrey Epstein court filings unsealed in New York

A second batch of court filings related to sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed in New York.

A second batch of court filings related to sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed in New York on Thursday.

The release comes a day after the first group of more than three dozen court filings were unsealed, making public names of people associated with Epstein, a money manager who accumulated a fortune in excess of $500 million at the time of his death by suicide in 2019.

The fact that peoples' names appear in the files does not necessarily mean they engaged in wrongdoing.

The new filings Thursday comprise 19 exhibits, totaling 327 pages of previously sealed court documents that were docketed in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell. That case was settled out of court in 2017.

Names mentioned in the new documents include Doug Band, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton, Yucaipa Companies co-founder Ron Burkle, the journalists Vicky Ward and Sharon Churcher, and Eva Dubin, who is the wife of billionaire Glenn Dubin.

A spokesperson for Glenn Dubin on Wednesday told NBC News that he "strongly den[ies] these allegations" that Giuffre was direct to have sex with him, calling them unsubstantiated statements. CNBC has requested comment from Ward, Burkle, and Band.

Churcher told CNBC she had not seen the document released Thursday, which related to Maxwell's attempt to subpoena her because of her reporting on Giuffre. Maxwell's lawyer had argued that Church was not acting as a journalist but as a friend to Giuffre in her dealings with her.

"I'm a professional journalist and throughout this saga the only input I've had to this saga is as a journalist," Churcher said. She added, referring to Giuffre, that "I have huge admiration for her character in this."

Clinton himself is mentioned in the new documents, and he was previously mentioned by name in the first tranche of filings unsealed Wednesday.

A spokesman for Clinton, when asked for comment by NBC News, referred to a statement issued in 2019 that said he "knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York."

The same statement in 2019 said that Clinton had not spoken to Epstein "in well over a decade."

The documents include details from a Florida police detective of how Epstein and Maxwell recruited young women to be abused. The detective says in a filing that he learned of 30 victims of Epstein in his probe in the mid-2000s.

Other people were mentioned by name in the context of potentially having insight into the relationship between Epstein and Maxwell.

Epstein killed himself in 2019, a month after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

The British socialite Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for charges related to recruiting and grooming young women to be sexually abused by her former boyfriend Epstein.