Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Sempra CEO says investing in electricity is ‘the critical success factor' to keep U.S. ahead on tech innovation

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

A network of insulated pipes carry liquefied natural gas from ships to giant storage tanks at Sempra Energy’s Costa Azul terminal north of Ensenada, Mexico.
Don Bartletti | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • In a Wednesday interview with CNCB's Jim Cramer, Sempra CEO Jeffrey Martin described why he thinks the U.S.'s energy production capabilities are essential.
  • "I believe today that America has a long term competitive advantage in technology and innovation. But the question in front of us...is can we keep it and maintain it as a country?" Martin said. "The critical success factor is, are we prepared to invest the capital to ramp up electricity production and expand and modernize the grid?"

In a Wednesday interview with CNCB's Jim Cramer, Sempra CEO Jeffrey Martin described why he thinks the U.S.'s energy production capabilities are essential for the country to sustain an edge in technological advances.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I believe today that America has a long term competitive advantage in technology and innovation. But the question in front of us ... is can we keep it and maintain it as a country?" Martin said. "The critical success factor is, are we prepared to invest the capital to ramp up electricity production and expand and modernize the grid?"

Martin stressed that data centers, hyper scalers and artificial intelligence are "intensive" when it comes to energy consumption and said Sempra is going to significantly raise its capital campaign program. While he said he's bullish on utilities in general, the present moment is different because the sector is in a "super cycle," and he expects earnings growth rates to outpace previous rates.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to Martin, Sempra is well-positioned because of its market share in states like California and Texas. He also mentioned Sempra's business in energy infrastructure including liquified natural gas. He said the company has a large LNG export facility and two more currently under construction. President Joe Biden in January paused approval for new LNG export projects, but the oil and gas industry largely expects President-elect Donald Trump to greenlight such efforts.

"We have a backlog of very large development projects in the queue that will benefit from improved regulatory certainty from the new administration," Martin said.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Nasdaq climbs past 20,000, powered by megacap tech gains

news 41 mins ago

OpenAI says ChatGPT suffers outage, company working on fix

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us