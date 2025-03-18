Money Report

Shares in Japan's largest trading houses rally after Buffett's Berkshire hikes stake

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its stakes in Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., Itochu, Marubeni and Sumitomo — all to 7.4%.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of the largest Japanese trading houses rallied on Tuesday after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stakes in them overnight.
  • The five companies are the biggest trading houses, in Japan and invest "in a manner somewhat similar to Berkshire itself," Buffett said.

Shares of the largest Japanese trading houses rallied on Tuesday after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stakes in them overnight.

The 94-year-old investor's holding company raised its holdings in five Japanese trading housesItochuMarubeniMitsubishiMitsui and Sumitomo — by more than 1 percentage point each, to stakes ranging from 8.5% to 9.8%, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares in all five companies rose at least 4% shortly after the open. Itochu and Marubeni were the top movers, advancing 4.12% and 4.55% respectively, as at 10.05 a.m. local time.

The five companies are the biggest "sogo shosha," or trading houses, in Japan and invest across a wide range of sectors both domestically and abroad, "in a manner somewhat similar to Berkshire itself," Buffett said.

He previously indicated his intention to increase his ownership in Japanese stocks - especially the five largest trading houses - in his annual letter to shareholders released in February.

Berkshire had bought into the five houses in the summer of 2019. Its Japanese holdings amounted to $23.5 billion at the end of 2024, at an aggregate cost of $13.8 billion.

— CNBC's Yun Li and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

