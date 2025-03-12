Shares of iRobot tank 30% after Roomba maker raises doubt about its survival

Shares of iRobot plunged more than 30% on Wednesday after the Roomba maker said there is "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business.

The Roomba maker faces mounting debt and sputtering revenue growth, as well as heightened competition from robotic vacuum makers based in China.

Its financial situation has worsened since Amazon walked away from its $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot last year, citing regulatory hurdles.

The Roomba maker's financial outlook has darkened since Amazon abandoned its planned $1.7 billion acquisition of the company in January 2024, citing regulatory scrutiny. Since then, iRobot has struggled to generate cash and pay off debts.

Massachusetts-based iRobot has been restructuring since the Amazon deal plunged into uncertainty. The company has laid off 51% of its workforce since the end of 2023, and iRobot has looked to reignite revenue growth by overhauling its product lineup. The company on Tuesday launched eight new Roombas in the hopes of "better positioning iRobot as the leader in the category that we created," CEO Gary Cohen said in a statement.

"There can be no assurance that the new product launches will be successful," iRobot said in its Wednesday earnings statement, citing limited consumer demand, tariff uncertainty and heightened competition.

"Given these uncertainties and the implication they may have on the company's financials, there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months," iRobot said in its earnings report.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue sagged 44% year over year to $172 million, missing estimates of $180.8 million, according to FactSet. The Roomba maker posted a net loss of $77.1 million, or $2.52 per share. Excluding a one-time "manufacturing transition charge," iRobot had a loss of $2.06 a share, exceeding the $1.73 per share projected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

In July 2023, iRobot took a $200 million loan from the Carlyle Group to fund the company's operations as a stopgap until the Amazon deal closed. The company amended the loan for a temporary waiver on certain financial obligations, which requires iRobot to pay a fee of $3.6 million.

As part of Wednesday's report, iRobot said its board has initiated a strategic review of the business and is considering alternatives that could include refinancing its debt and exploring a potential sale. The board hasn't set a deadline for when its review will conclude, the company said.

Shortly after the Amazon deal fell apart, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy criticized regulators' approach to its iRobot acquisition. European Union regulators threatened to block the deal, and the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. was reportedly expected to challenge the acquisition in court.

The proposed merger, which was announced in late 2022, would have allowed iRobot to scale and better compete with its rivals, Jassy said. Several of the fastest-growing robotic vacuum businesses are based in China, such as Anker, Ecovacs and Roborock, all of which have eaten into iRobot's share of the market.

"We abdicate the acquisition, iRobot lays off a third of its staff, the stock price completely tanks, and now, there's a real question of whether they're going to be a going concern," Jassy told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview last April.

