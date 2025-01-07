Shares of Tencent fall over 5% in Hong Kong after U.S. designates it as a Chinese military company

Tencent's U.S. depository receipts fell about 8% overnight.

Other Chinese companies added to the military list include battery maker CATL.

Tencent and CATL called the inclusion a "mistake, saying they are not a military company or engaged in any military related activities.

Shares of Chinese tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings tumbled 5.4% in Hong Kong after the company was added to a list of "Chinese military companies" by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The move follows a near 8% fall in Tencent's U.S. depository receipts on Wall Street.

Other Chinese companies added to the list included battery maker CATL, which is part of the supply chain for automakers such as Ford and Tesla.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

CATL shares, which fell as much as 5.6%, were last down 3.5% in Shenzhen.

The National Defence Authorization Act of 2024 says that the DoD will be prohibited from procuring goods or services directly from entities on the list in June 2026, and indirectly from June 2027.

In response to the decision, Tencent said in a statement that its inclusion on the list was "clearly a mistake."

"We are not a military company or supplier. Unlike sanctions or export controls, this listing has no impact on our business," the company added.

CATL also called the designation "a mistake" in a response, saying it "is not engaged in any military related activities."

The U.S. has taken aim at Chinese tech companies in its bid to restrict transfer of high-end technologies to China. Last year, it revoked certain licenses to sell chips to China's Huawei in May and unveiling new sweeping export controls on critical technologies in September, including quantum computing and semiconductor goods.

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China.