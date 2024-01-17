Sheryl Sandberg says she's leaving Meta's board

Former Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said Wednesday that she is leaving the company's board of directors.

Sandberg announced her upcoming board departure in a Facebook post, saying "With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May."

She joined Facebook in 2008 as chief operating officer after spending about seven years at Google. In 2012, she became a board member at the company.

Sandberg announced her departure from Meta in mid-2022, following multiple controversies that dogged the company and sullied its reputation among users, lawmakers and investors. Most notably, Facebook was central to the spread of disinformation ahead of the 2016 election and during the early days of the Covid pandemic in 2020. The company has also been in the subject of antitrust investigations and was scrutinized in Sandberg's waning days for its insufficient efforts to combat hate on its platform.

When Sandberg stepped down as Meta COO in June 2022, and was replaced by Javier Olivan, who was at the time Meta's chief growth officer.

Read Sandberg's message here:

With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May. After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition. Under Mark's leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away. Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.

Serving as Facebook's - and then Meta's - COO for 14 ½ years and a board member for 12 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad. I will always be grateful to my colleagues and teammates at Meta for all the years of working side by side and all they taught me. And I am particularly grateful to my fellow Meta board members for their lasting friendships, the guidance they provided me for so many years, and their stewardship of products that mean so much to people all over the world.

