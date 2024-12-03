Money Report

Shots fired near home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in ‘agent involved shooting'

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act after visiting the site of a new paperless processing initiative in McLean, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. 
Stefani Reynolds | Afp | Getty Images
  • Multiple shots were fired near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an "agent involved shooting," law enforcement officials told NBC News.
  • Yellen, who receives protection from the U.S. Secret Service, was not under threat.

Multiple shots were fired early Tuesday morning near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in what senior law enforcement officials called an "agent involved shooting," NBC News reported.

Yellen, who is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents, was not under threat during the incident, law enforcement sources told NBC.

There is no indication that any agents or perpetrators were injured during the incident, which occurred at about 1 a.m. ET., sources said.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The incident will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington and Washington Metropolitan Police.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

