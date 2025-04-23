Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SK Hynix quarterly profit soars 158% to top estimates as chip demand surges on AI boom

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

Illustration of the SK Hynix company logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Revenue rose about 42% in the March quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, while operating profit surged 158%, year on year.
  • On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue dropped 11%, while operating profit fell 8%.

South Korea's SK Hynix on Thursday topped quarterly revenue and operating profit estimates, with demand for its high bandwidth memory offerings used in generative artificial intelligence chipsets remaining robust.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are SK Hynix's first-quarter results versus LSEG SmartEstimates:

  • Revenue: 17.64 trillion won ($12.36 billion) vs. 17.26 trillion won
  • Operating profit: 7.44 trillion won vs. 6.62 trillion won

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Revenue rose about 42% in the March quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, while operating profit surged 158%, year on year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue dropped 11%, while operating profit fell 8% from a record high in the December quarter.

SK Hynix is a leading supplier of dynamic random access memory — a type of semiconductor memory found in PCs, workstations and servers that is used to store data and program code.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to climb as Trump softens trade stance against China

news 51 mins ago

South Korea's first-quarter GDP contracts 0.1% as construction activity plunges

In its earnings release, SK Hynix said that its first quarter profits demonstrated AI's impact in the memory market as well as company's leading position.

The memory chipmaker expects Big Tech's spending on AI to continue, with the ecosystem's expansion to be driven by open-source AI model offerings, and "sovereign AI projects" that will stoke memory demand.

SK Hynix has benefitted from a boom in artificial intelligence servers as a key supplier of high bandwidth memory, or HBM — a type of DRAM used in artificial intelligence servers — to clients such as the U.S. AI darling Nvidia. Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics are the other players in the space.

A report from Counterpoint Research earlier this month said that SK Hynix had captured 70% of the HBM market by revenue share in the first quarter.

This HBM dominance helped it overtake Samsung in the overall DRAM market for the first time ever, with a 36% global market share as compared to Samsung's 34%, the report added.

SK Hynix warned that macroeconomic uncertainties including tariff policy have created demand volatility that will impact the second half of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us