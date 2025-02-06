Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Some Census Bureau data now appears to be unavailable to the public

By Steve Liesman, CNBC and Jesse Pound, CNBC

A sign encouraging participation in the U.S. Census lies on a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., August 4, 2020.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • Many databases from the U.S. Census Bureau appeared to be unavailable to the public on Thursday.
  • Several economists told CNBC's Steve Liesman that they were unable to access data from the main Census Bureau website on Thursday, though some were able to access the information through various workarounds.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Many databases from the U.S. Census Bureau appeared to be unavailable to the public on Thursday, with users being told access was "forbidden" when attempting to download common datasets.

Several data experts told CNBC that they were receiving the same error message on files that are routinely available.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"My staff tried numerous economic releases, and we could not access them through Census.gov," said Maurine Haver, founder of Haver Analytics. The company is a leading global data provider, including to CNBC.

Data experts were able to download some files through various workarounds.

A few of the datasets that were unavailable to CNBC late Thursday include information on voter demographics, population changes by state and small businesses.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Alphabet's Verily to sell Granular insurance business to Elevance Health

news 35 mins ago

Amazon hit by strengthening dollar, underscoring risks in tech to overseas reliance

Economists were concerned that there could be wider implications.

"When was the last time that Census just stopped publishing data? That just doesn't happen," said Michael Horrigan, president of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. Two data experts at the institute were also unable to download data from Census.gov.

"It suggests that there may be internal pressures not to publish data that we rely on, and we need to figure out if that's true," Horrigan said.

Some databases were still accessible to the public. It is unclear if the restricted data was due to a technical issue or as part of the changes around information and communication under President Donald Trump.

Erica Groshen, former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in the Obama administration, said the Census data is vital to decision-making across government and business.

"Monetary policy, fiscal policy and investment decisions will all be worse when data quality declines, or reports are delayed or absent," Groshen told CNBC.

The Census Bureau did not respond to CNBC's request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The Census Bureau website was one of several government webpages that briefly went dark last Friday following the White House order to remove certain language around diversity, equity and inclusion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us