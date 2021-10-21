Southwest Airlines' October Flight Cancellations Cost Carrier $75 Million

Southwest's meltdown earlier this month disrupted the travel plans for tens of thousands of travelers.

The airline had been struggling with understaffing for months.

The carrier posted a third-quarter profit thanks to a boost from federal payroll support.

Southwest Airlines on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday thanks to a boost from federal payroll aid but said operational problems from understaffing for the aggressive growth it planned hurt its bottom line.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas-based Southwest earlier this month canceled more than 2,000 flights between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13, blaming the issues on bad weather in Florida, air traffic control compounded by staffing shortages.

Southwest said the disruptions cost it $75 million from cancellations, customer refunds and "gestures of goodwill."

Here's how Southwest performed in the second quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted results per share: a loss of 23 cents versus an expected loss of 27 cents.

Total revenue: $4.68 billion versus expected $4.58 billion.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.