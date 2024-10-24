Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Southwest Airlines profit tops estimates, expects higher revenue in fourth quarter

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, July 12, 2024. 
Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Southwest's sales and profits topped analysts' estimates and the airline forecast higher revenue to end the year.
  • The carrier's leaders have been trying to fend off activist investor Elliott, which has called for leadership changes at the airline.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Southwest Airlines third-quarter profit fell from a year ago but topped Wall Street estimates while the carrier workers to drum up revenue and fend off activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

The Dallas-based carrier on Thursday forecast unit revenue for the fourth quarter up 3.5% to 5.5% on a 4% drop in capacity compared with a year ago. It said costs, excluding fuel, would likely rise as much as 13%.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Shares of the company rose more than 3% in premarket trading Thursday.

"Thus far in the quarter, travel demand remains healthy and bookings-to-date for the holiday season are strong, demonstrating the continued resilience of the leisure travel market," Southwest said in an earnings release.

Other carriers have pointed to strong travel demand to close out 2024 as airlines scale back unprofitable capacity that pushed down airfare.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

American Airlines lifts 2024 profit forecast after sales strategy shift

news 48 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Separately, Southwest last month laid out a three-year plan that the company would add $4 billion to earnings before interest and taxes in 2027.The airline also said it authorized a $2.5 billion buyback and would slash underperforming flights from Atlanta to cut costs.

Southwest said Thursday that it will repurchase $250 million of Southwest stock through an "accelerated" program under the overall buyback plan.

The carrier is planning to abandon its longtime open seating to instead charge for seats as well as offer extra legroom options that come at a higher price, the biggest changes in its more than 50 years of flying.

Here is how Southwest performed in the third quarter compared with Wall Street expectations, according to consensus estimates from LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 15 cents adjusted vs. an expected zero cents
  • Revenue: $6.87 billion vs. $6.74 billion expected

It reported third quarter revenue of $6.87 billion, an increase of more than 5% on the year. Net income fell 65% from the year-earlier quarter to $67 million, or 11 cents a share, though that was ahead of estimates. Adjusting for one-time items, it reported $89 million in net income or 15 cents a share, compared with analysts' forecasts to break even on an adjusted basis.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us