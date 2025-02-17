Southwest Airlines to cut 15% of corporate jobs in cost-saving push

Southwest Airlines said Monday that it is cutting about 15% of corporate jobs, or about 1,750 people, a move its CEO called "unprecedented" as the company scrambles to cut costs.

The company said it expects net savings of $210 million this year and about $300 million in 2026 from the cuts. The layoffs will be mostly done by the end of the second quarter and include some senior leadership roles, CEO Bob Jordan said in a staff note, which was seen by CNBC.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history, and change requires that we make difficult decisions," Jordan said in a news release. "We are at a pivotal moment as we transform Southwest Airlines into a leaner, faster, and more agile organization."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.