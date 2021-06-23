Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Southwest Airlines CEO Kelly Stepping Down in 2022, Will Be Replaced by Company Veteran

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Carter Smith | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • CEO and chairman Gary Kelly is stepping down as the airline's chief executive next year.
  • Airline veteran Robert Jordan, its executive vice president corporate services will take over on Feb. 1, 2022.
  • Kelly has been CEO since 2004.

Southwest Airlines CEO and chairman Gary Kelly said Wednesday that he is stepping down as the company's chief executive and will be replaced by company veteran Robert Jordan next year.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Kelly will hold the role of executive chairman until "at least" 2026, the company said.

Money Report

investing 2 mins ago

SEC Chair Gensler Is Taking a Deeper Look at ESG Investing Issues

politics 32 mins ago

Supreme Court Rules for Pennsylvania Cheerleader in School Free Speech Case

Kelly, 66, has been CEO since 2004, helming the Dallas-based airline during the financial crisis, a merger, the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, and more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jordan, 60, is Southwest's executive vice president corporate services and jointed the low-cost carrier since 1988. He takes over as CEO on Feb. 1, 2022.

"Succession planning is one of the most important jobs of a CEO, and it's something I've spent a lot of time thinking about and working on with our Board of Directors for several years," Kelly said in a note to employees.

"I'm not going anywhere, though," he wrote. "My focus will be business and fleet strategies, governmental and airport affairs, and leading the Board of Directors."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessMarketsBusiness NewsairlinesUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us