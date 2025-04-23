Money Report

Southwest to cut flights this year, citing ‘macroeconomic uncertainty'

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 15: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 airplane departs from Harry Reid International Airport as another airplane taxis on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it would reduce its capacity in the second half of the year, as more signs point to weaker domestic bookings this year.

The airline said it expects unit revenue to be flat to down 4% in the second quarter. Southwest is not updating its full-year guidance, citing "current macroeconomic uncertainty."

The carrier's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' expectations.

Here is how Southwest performed in the first quarter compared with Wall Street expectations, according to consensus estimates from LSEG:

  • Loss per share: 13 cents adjusted vs. loss of 18 cents adjusted
  • Revenue: $6.43 billion vs. $6.40 billion expected

"We are seeing positive results on recently rolled out initiatives," the company said in its earnings release.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

