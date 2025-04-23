Southwest to cut flights this year, citing ‘macroeconomic uncertainty'

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it would reduce its capacity in the second half of the year, as more signs point to weaker domestic bookings this year.

The airline said it expects unit revenue to be flat to down 4% in the second quarter. Southwest is not updating its full-year guidance, citing "current macroeconomic uncertainty."

The carrier's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' expectations.

Here is how Southwest performed in the first quarter compared with Wall Street expectations, according to consensus estimates from LSEG:

Loss per share: 13 cents adjusted vs. loss of 18 cents adjusted

"We are seeing positive results on recently rolled out initiatives," the company said in its earnings release.

