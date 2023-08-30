S&P 500 futures are flat after Wall Street notches four-day winning streak: Live updates

U.S. S&P 500 futures were flat Wednesday night after the S&P 500 notched a fourth straight positive day. Traders also digested a Salesforce earnings beat after hours.

Futures for the broader index and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.03% and 0.04%, respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 62 points, or 0.18%.

Salesforce advanced about 6% in extended trading after the software company announced fiscal second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance Wednesday that exceeded analysts' expectations. Those gains helped buoy Dow futures.

Investors are coming off a positive session for the major averages Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a four-day win streak. The broader index closed the day 0.38% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37.57 points, or 0.11%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54%. It was also the fourth straight positive day for the 30-stock Dow and the Nasdaq.

These gains helped the major averages trim their monthly losses. The Dow and S&P 500 are each lower by more than 1% in August, while the Nasdaq is off by over 2%.

Investors digested weaker-than-expected payrolls data and annual gross domestic product growth forecast that nevertheless suggested the Federal Reserve could soon be done hiking rates, boosting equities.

"If we think about the Fed, they're looking at growth, they're looking at jobs and inflation. And if all three are going in their direction, meaning in their favor, then you can make a case that the Fed is probably done with tightening," Hightower's Stephanie Link said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

Earnings season continues to wind down Thursday. Dollar General is set to report before the open. Broadcom and Lululemon Athletica posts results after the close.

Traders are also awaiting July personal consumption expenditures data, an inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a year-over-year rise of 4.2% last month, up slightly from a 4.1% increase the previous month. Weekly jobless claims data will also be out Thursday morning.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity stock added 1% in extended trading. CrowdStrike beat analysts' second-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. The cybersecurity company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $732 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecasted per-share earnings of 56 cents on revenue of $724 million.

Okta — Okta jumped 10% in extended trading. The identity and access management company exceeded analysts' second-quarter expectations. Okta posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $556 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected per-share earnings of 22 cents on revenue of $535 million. Okta also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter and full year.

Salesforce — Salesforce climbed 5.6% after the software company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed estimates. Salesforce posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share, greater than the $1.90 per share forecasted by analysts polled by Refinitiv. It posted revenue of $8.60 billion, more than the expected $8.53 billion. Its third-quarter outlook was also robust.

Salesforce shares pop on earnings beat and optimistic forecast

Salesforce shares jumped 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after the cloud software company announced quarterly results and guidance that surpassed Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $2.12 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.90 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.12 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.90 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.60 billion, vs. $8.53 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

