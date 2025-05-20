S&P 500 futures are little changed after benchmark snaps six-day win streak: Live updates

S&P 500 futures wavered Tuesday night following a losing session on Wall Street that snapped a winning streak.

Futures tied to the broad index shed 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 49 points, or 0.1%.

Tuesday night's action comes after a tough session for the three major averages. The S&P 500 ended a six-day win streak, while the Nasdaq Composite saw its first negative day in three. The Dow fell more than 100 points, breaking a three-day positive streak.

That marks a pullback amid a major recovery rally for U.S. equities. Investors had been cheering progress on trade deals following President Donald Trump's announcement of broad and steep tariffs last month.

All three major averages are still above where they traded on April 2, the day Trump unveiled his import tax policy. The S&P 500 is now up on the year, a sharp reversal after at one point falling on an intraday basis into bear market territory, a term referring to a decline of at least 20% from a recent high.

"The equity market's recovery over the past month has been extraordinary in terms of both speed and scale," said Kristian Kerr, head of macro strategy at LPL Financial. "While it may be tempting to interpret this powerful rally as a definitive signal that risks have subsided, the reality is that plenty of uncertainty remains."

Investors are continuing to monitor Washington, D.C, for updates on the budget bill and the federal deficit. There is no economic data of note expected on Wednesday.

Traders will also parse a plethora of corporate earnings slated for Wednesday. Lowe's, Target, Canada Goose and TJX Cos. are all expected before the bell, followed by Snowflake after the market closes.

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Toll Brothers — The luxury homebuilder's shares advanced 6% after the company's earnings topped forecasts. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $3.50 per share in the second fiscal quarter, above the consensus estimate of $2.83 per share, according to LSEG. The company posted $2.71 billion in revenue versus a $2.48 billion forecast.

Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares slid 3% after the video game maker announced a proposed offering of $1 billion in common stock.

Keysight Technologies — Shares climbed 5%. The electronic test equipment manufacturer reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter that came in above Wall Street consensus forecasts. Keysight posted $1.70 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.31 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG had penciled in $1.65 per share and $1.28 billion in revenue.

— Alex Harring

— Alex Harring