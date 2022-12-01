S&P 500 Futures Fall Slightly as Investors Await Friday's U.S. Jobs Data

S&P 500 futures were slightly lower Thursday night as investors looked ahead to the November jobs report.

Futures tied to the benchmark stock index dipped 0.15%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.25%.

Shares of tech companies were on the move in after-hours trading following quarterly results. Asana, Zscaler and Marvell all slipped.

In regular trading, the Dow closed lower by nearly 195 points, while the S&P 500 inched down 0.09%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13%.

Those moves followed a mixed batch of economic data, including a core personal consumption expenditures report that was slightly better than expected on a monthly basis and a bigger-than-expected decline in the ISM Manufacturing Index. The so-called PCE deflator is one of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauges.

"Taken together, these two pieces of data may be suggestive of a soft landing for the US economy as long as growth does not slip much further," Goldman Sachs' Chris Hussey said in a note Thursday.

Investors are focused on the Labor Department's report on non-farm payrolls, the unemployment rate and hourly wages, due at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Economists expect the economy to have added 200,000 jobs in November, according to Dow Jones. That would be a decrease from the 261,000 it added in October.

Friday's is the final monthly employment report before the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on Dec. 13 and 14, in which the central bank is expected to raise its fed funds target rate by a half percentage point.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the companies making the biggest moves in extended trading Thursday evening:

Asana — Shares of the work management platform operator plunged 11% after the company reported a loss for the most recent quarter on a non-GAAP basis and issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

Zscaler — The cloud security company saw its shares dip 10% despite posting strong quarterly results and issuing upbear guidance.

Marvell Technology — The semiconductor stock fell 6.5% after the company reported weaker-than-anticipated quarterly results and gave a weaker-than-expected outlook.

PagerDuty — Shares of the IT company rose almost 4% after reporting a slight profit for the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations of a loss.

Read more here.

— Tanaya Macheel

November’s big jobs report on the horizon

Investors are keying in on November's nonfarm payrolls report, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will post at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect employers added 200,000 jobs last month, up from October's gain of 261,000 posts.

They also expect the unemployment rate to hold steady from the prior month at 3.7%.

Economists anticipate that average hourly wages grew by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 4.6% from the prior year. Back in October, wages gained by 0.37% from the prior month and were up 4.73% on an annual basis.

—Darla Mercado

Stock futures open slightly lower

Stock futures opened slightly lower on Thursday night ahead of the key U.S. jobs report Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 19 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%.

— Tanaya Macheel