S&P 500 futures inch higher after the index's worst session since September: Live updates

Stock futures edged higher Wednesday night after the recent market rally took a breather.

S&P 500 futures added 0.16%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.24%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 56 points, or 0.15%.

Micron jumped more than 4% in postmarket action after beating Wall Street expectations for the first three months of its new fiscal year. The company also offered current-quarter guidance that exceeded analysts' consensus forecasts.

The moves follow a losing day on Wall Street, during which investors took profits after recent gains. The S&P 500 dropped almost 1.5%, its worst day since September.

The Dow and Nasdaq slipped about 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, to notch their worst sessions since October. Wednesday's session also also snapped nine-day winning streaks for both.

Those drops mark a breather from the recent market rally. From their late October closing lows through Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 both jumped more than 15%. The Nasdaq Composite surged roughly 19% over the same period.

"The markets have run so strongly for so long," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Asset Management. "There's maybe just some exhaustion in terms of buyers, and we're starting a bit of a short-term consolidation phase."

Investors will watch Thursday for data on jobless claims and the third-quarter gross domestic product before Friday's reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is a closely followed gauge of inflation. Traders will also monitor Nike earnings expected Thursday after the bell.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount slip amid reported merger talks

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount slid in extended trading as investors reacted to news of merger talks between the two media giants.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery slipped about 1.5%. Paramount shed around 0.7%.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Paramount CEO Bob Bakish met Tuesday about a potential deal, sources told CNBC. The discussions are considered preliminary.

— Alex Harring, Alex Sherman, Mike Calia

Micron pops after earnings report

Micron advanced in after-hours trading on the back of a strong financial report and outlook.

Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer added more than 4%. The company posted a smaller loss per share than anticipated by analysts surveyed by LSEG for the first fiscal quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue came in above consensus forecasts.

The company also offered strong guidance for the current three-month financial period.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are higher

Stock futures traded up shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow and S&P 500 each added about 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed by about 0.2%.

— Alex Harring