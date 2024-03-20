S&P 500 futures rise after major averages notch fresh closing records: Live updates

Stock futures climbed Wednesday night after the three major averages closed at new records and the Federal Reserve concluded its latest policy meeting.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 76 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures advanced roughly 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 0.5%.

Semiconductor stock Micron Technology jumped more than 16% in extended trading on better-than-anticipated earnings. Discount retailer Five Below slipped more than 12% after missing Wall Street's expectations on both lines for the final quarter of 2023 and posting weak guidance.

Those moves follow a winning day on Wall Street that sent the three major indexes to new closing highs. Both the Dow and Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 1%, while the S&P 500 added around 0.9%.

Those gains came as the Fed reiterated expectations for three cuts to interest rates this year. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at its two-day March policy meeting, which concluded Wednesday.

"The sum total of this 'no news is good news' press conference is that markets continue to have a green light to run higher," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance.

"We aren't surprised to see the initial reaction from investors to be to push stock prices up and expect that to continue until some new shock hits the system," he added. "This Fed isn't going to stand in the way of the bull market."

Small-cap stocks outperformed in the session, with the Russell 2000 adding nearly 2%. Financials and technology stocks were also among those that took a sizable leg up.

Looking ahead, traders will watch for data on jobless claims and existing home sales conditions due Thursday morning. They'll also monitor earnings reports from Darden Restaurants before the bell, followed by FedEx and Nike after the market closes.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee sees Russell 2000 rising 50% in 2024

The Russell 2000 popped nearly 2% on Wednesday for its best day in more than a month – and Fundstrat Global Advisors' Tom Lee thinks the small-cap benchmark has even higher to go.

On a relative value basis, small caps are back to where they were in 1999, which was "a launch point for a 12-year outperformance period," Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, said on CNBC's "Last Call."

"I think that means with the Fed doing a dovish pause and CEOs getting more confident, that means M&A and IPOs and people looking at other sectors – I do think the Russell can rise 50% this year," he said. Indeed, the Federal Reserve held rates steady and kept to its forecast of three rate cuts in 2024 at the conclusion of its March meeting on Wednesday, lifting the major averages to record closes.

An array of factors could boost the Russell 2000 this year, he added, noting that companies that earn money in the small-cap index are trading around 11 times earnings, "a huge PE story, along with a price-to-book story." The benchmark also has a big biotech weight, and the financial companies within the Russell 2000 are likely to benefit once the Fed begins cutting rates, he said.

"I think the Russell 2000 represents… the best of things that happen when the Fed starts cutting," Lee said.

Reddit prices IPO at $34 per share

Reddit priced its initial public offering at $34 per share.

That number is at the top of the expected range of between $31 and $34. It values the social media company at around $6.5 billion.

Reddit will make its public market debut Thursday under the ticker "RDDT."

Corporate buybacks of stock are surging, Bank of America says

It's not just institutional and individual investors pushing stock prices higher. Last week was huge for corporate buybacks of stock too, Bank of America equity and quantitative strategists including Savita Subramanian said in a note out Tuesday.

Buyback trends are "hitting multi-year highs," BofA noted, with those conducted by the bank's own corporate clients reaching the third highest weekly level ever in data going back to 2010.

The pace of repurchases is also "tracking above the typical seasonal levels at this time" of year for a second straight week, the strategists wrote. So far in 2024, buybacks as a percentage of the entire S&P 500 market capitalization have totaled 0.34% versus the 2023 high at the same time of year at 0.29%.

Buybacks over the past 52 weeks as a percentage of total market value are the highest since August 2020, during the first Covid pandemic summer, according to BofA.

Stocks head for winning week

With more than half of the trading week in the rearview mirror, the three major indexes are on track for gains.

The Nasdaq Composite has led the three higher this week, adding 2.5%. The Dow and S&P 500 were each up about 2.1%.

Big tech advance may be coming to an end, UBS warns

The big technology rally may be on "borrowed time," according to UBS.

Strategist Jonathan Golub said the advances to Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia could be short-lived. While valuations are not an issue in this case, he said an end to these major gains for the "Big 6" stocks is becoming a question of when, not if.

"With earnings momentum rapidly decelerating for the Big 6, and the broader market trend improving, continued outperformance of these stocks—and the narrowness of market returns that it implies—becomes increasingly difficult," Golub wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "While upward revisions are currently supporting these companies, the deceleration in future profits cannot be ignored."

Golub's call comes amid a year of strength for the sector, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite up more than 9%.

See the stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks posting notable moves in extended trading:

Micron Technology — Shares popped 13% after the semiconductor company beat expectations on revenue and gave strong guidance for the measure. The company also posted earnings per share despite analysts forecasting a loss.

Five Below — The value retailer tumbled 13% on weak fourth-quarter earnings and outlook for the current quarter and full year.

Stock futures are higher

Stock futures traded modestly higher shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow futures added 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

