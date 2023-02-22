SpaceX Adjusts Starlink Monthly Pricing for Residential Customers Based on Service Capacity

Elon Musk's SpaceX rolled out new price changes for residential Starlink customers, according to emails to customers reviewed by CNBC.

Prices will rise for residential users of its satellite internet service in "limited capacity" areas but will fall for users in "excess capacity" areas, effective April 24.

SpaceX continues to expand its Starlink network through regular satellite launches and has broadened its product offerings to include maritime and aviation.

Elon Musk's SpaceX rolled out new pricing for residential Starlink customers based on its capacity to deliver service, according to emails to customers reviewed by CNBC.

The changes, outlined on Tuesday, split residential users of its satellite internet service into areas of "limited capacity" and "excess capacity." Prices will rise $10 per month, to $120, for users in limited capacity areas, while prices will drop $20 a month, to $90, for those in excess capacity areas. The new pricing will take effect on April 24.

The company also made changes to pricing for its RV customers, increasing the service cost by $15 a month to $150.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The price adjustments come about a year after SpaceX hiked prices across the board for products and services, citing "excessive levels of inflation."

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

SpaceX continues to expand its Starlink network through regular satellite launches, with nearly 4,000 launched to date. Its service reached 1 million subscribers in December and is steadily expanding its product offerings – selling services to residential, business, RV, maritime and aviation customers.

Earlier this month, SpaceX leadership announced that Starlink "had a cash flow positive quarter" in 2022 as it works to make the business profitable.