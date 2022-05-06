SpaceX Splashes Down NASA's Crew-3 Mission, Completing Its Sixth Astronaut Flight

SpaceX returned the astronauts of NASA's Crew-3 mission to Earth early Friday morning.

Crew Dragon capsule Endurance splashed down off the coast of Tampa in the Gulf of Mexico.

The SpaceX-launched mission carried a team of four: NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

SpaceX returned the astronauts of NASA's Crew-3 mission to Earth early Friday morning, marking the completion of its sixth human spaceflight.

Crew Dragon capsule Endurance splashed down off the coast of Tampa in the Gulf of Mexico.

"On behalf of the entire SpaceX team, welcome home," Sarah Gillis, SpaceX lead operations engineer, said on a webcast after splashdown. "It's been an absolute honor to support you on your mission, Endurance crew, and thanks for flying SpaceX."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"That was a great ride," Crew-3 commander Raja Chari said.

Crew-3 spent 177 days in space, with nearly all of that time spent on board the International Space Station. The SpaceX-launched mission carried a team of four: NASA astronauts Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Aubrey Gemignani | NASA

Elon Musk's company last month launched its seventh human spaceflight: the Crew-4 mission. Four astronauts are currently on board the ISS for a planned six-month stay. That launch brings the total number of astronauts SpaceX has sent to orbit to 26, across five government missions and two private ones.