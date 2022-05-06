Money Report

SpaceX Splashes Down NASA's Crew-3 Mission, Completing Its Sixth Astronaut Flight

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

  • SpaceX returned the astronauts of NASA's Crew-3 mission to Earth early Friday morning.
  • Crew Dragon capsule Endurance splashed down off the coast of Tampa in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • The SpaceX-launched mission carried a team of four: NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

SpaceX returned the astronauts of NASA's Crew-3 mission to Earth early Friday morning, marking the completion of its sixth human spaceflight.

Crew Dragon capsule Endurance splashed down off the coast of Tampa in the Gulf of Mexico.

"On behalf of the entire SpaceX team, welcome home," Sarah Gillis, SpaceX lead operations engineer, said on a webcast after splashdown. "It's been an absolute honor to support you on your mission, Endurance crew, and thanks for flying SpaceX."

"That was a great ride," Crew-3 commander Raja Chari said.

Crew-3 spent 177 days in space, with nearly all of that time spent on board the International Space Station. The SpaceX-launched mission carried a team of four: NASA astronauts Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

From left to right: ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron inside the SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance after splashdown on May 6, 2022.
Aubrey Gemignani | NASA
Elon Musk's company last month launched its seventh human spaceflight: the Crew-4 mission. Four astronauts are currently on board the ISS for a planned six-month stay. That launch brings the total number of astronauts SpaceX has sent to orbit to 26, across five government missions and two private ones.

