Spirit Again Delays Shareholder Vote on Frontier Deal, Another Win for Rival Suitor JetBlue

- Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines.
Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines, another postponement and a win for competing suitor JetBlue Airways, which wants to buy Spirit outright.
It is the third time Spirit has postponed the vote.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC