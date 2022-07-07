Money Report

Spirit Again Delays Shareholder Vote on Frontier Deal, Another Win for Rival Suitor JetBlue

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines.

Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines, another postponement and a win for competing suitor JetBlue Airways, which wants to buy Spirit outright.

It is the third time Spirit has postponed the vote.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

