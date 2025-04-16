Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Spotify is down. Company says it is working to fix it

By CJ Haddad, CNBC

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Spotify was down Wednesday, with about 50,000 reports of an outage on DownDetector.
  • The company said it was working on a fix but did not provide details about the scope of the outage.

Spotify was down Wednesday, with about 50,000 reports of an outage on DownDetector.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false," the company wrote in a post to X via their SpotifyStatus account.

The music streaming giant did not provide details about the scope of the outage.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Users peppered the replies of the company's status update with frustrations and memes.

"I'll just hum to myself," wrote user @alexissTyler under one Spotify's status update posts.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Wall Street trading desks are feasting on the volatility from Trump's global upheavals

news 20 mins ago

Heineken initially downplayed tariffs. Now the brewer is concerned

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us