Stock Futures Rise Slightly After a Rollercoaster Week

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market.

Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading Sunday as investors awaited big earnings reports to roll in.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 50 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched 0.3% higher.

The S&P 500 just came off its fourth negative week in five with a 1.6% loss last week. A hotter-than-expected inflation reading stoked wild price swings in the markets as investors readjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve's coming rate hikes.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"As inflation remains elevated for longer and the Fed hikes further, the risk increases that the cumulative effect of policy tightening pushes the U.S. economy into recession, undermining the outlook for corporate earnings," Mark Haefele, CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

Meanwhile, the third-quarter earnings season has kicked off. Investors are monitoring if corporate America will have any significant downward revisions to their outlooks in the face of stubbornly high inflation and the economic slowdown.

Bank of America is slated to report Monday before the bell, while Goldman Sachs will release numbers Tuesday morning. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reported solid results last week, while Morgan Stanley's equity trading revenue disappointed.

Many notable technology names are also reporting this week, including Netflix, Tesla and IBM. Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, AT&T, Verizon and Procter & Gamble are other big companies on investors' radar.

A relief rally could be close?

Last Thursday, the market pulled off a historic intraday reversal that saw the S&P 500 end the day up 2.6% after losing more than 2% earlier. It marked the fifth largest intraday reversal from a low in the history of the S&P 500, and it was the fourth largest for the Nasdaq Composite, according to SentimenTrader.

The dramatic rebound gave some investors confidence that a more lasting comeback could be on the horizon.

"Markets have attempted a rally several times in recent weeks with no success, though the impressive reversal on Thursday is an indication that a relief rally may be near given the excess degree of pessimism priced into markets," said Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research.

Hackett noted that institutional investors have remained on the sidelines, while retail investors continued to be in buy-the-dip mode, with positive fund flows in seven-consecutive weeks.