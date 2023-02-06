Stock Futures Inch Higher as Investors Await Fed Chair Powell's Speech

Stock futures lacked direction Tuesday morning as investors braced for the latest commentary due Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 11 points, or 0.03% lower. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.17%.

On the earnings front, Pinterest shares fell 2% after hours on a revenue miss and weak outlook{

Skyworks Solutions, Chegg, ZoomInfo among stocks moving the most after hours

These are some of the stocks moving the most during after-hours trading.

Skyworks Solutions — The semiconductor stock gained about 3% in extended trading after announcing a $2 billion share buyback program. It came despite an earnings miss and light guidance for the current quarter.

Chegg — Chegg shares sank 21% in extended trading after sharing weaker-than-expected first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance, according to Refinitiv. The company cited economic uncertainties and subscriber growth concerns.

ZoomInfo – Shares of the software company dipped about 5.5% after the company's revenue outlook for the first quarter and full year were lower than what analysts expected. ZoomInfo reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, according to FactSet.

— Samantha Subin

Monday's overnight moves followed another down session for markets as bond yields rose and pressured growth stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 34.99 points, or 0.1%, falling for its third consecutive session. The S&P 500 slid 0.61%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1%.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors finished lower, led to the downside by communication services. The utilities sector was the best-performing area, gaining 0.87%.

"I think the market is in a reassessment mode, and that's why you see markets pull back a little bit, certainly post the jobs report, and we're seeing a little bit more today" said Sinead Colton Grant, global head of investor solutions at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

A speech from Powell before the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday remains top of mind for investors. Markets interpreted a slew of his disinflation comments during last week's post-meeting press conference as dovish and stocks rallied. Many view the appearance as an opportunity for Powell to offer more clarity on where rates are headed, or clarify some comments made after last week's 25 basis point rate hike.

"I think you will likely see an attempt to perhaps dampen some of the reaction to the statements in the press conference," Grant said.

Earnings season presses on Tuesday with results from Chipotle, DuPont and Royal Caribbean. So far this season, a little over half of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with about 69% surpassing expectations, according to FactSet data.

Investors will also monitor international trade and consumer credit data.

BP posts record 2022 earnings to join Big Oil profit bonanza

Oil major BP on Tuesday reported record annual profits, more than doubling last year's total as fossil fuel prices soared following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The British energy giant posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That compared with $12.8 billion for the previous year.

- Sam Meredith

Goldman raises short-term market outlook, expects flat earnings growth in 2023

Goldman Sachs raised its 3-month S&P 500 target to 4,000 from 3,600, but expects its year-end forecast to stay put at 4,000. The broad index on Monday closed at 4,111.08, and it's up about 7% this year.

"A soft landing — and in fact above-trend growth — is already priced in U.S. equities," David Kostin, Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note to clients Friday. "Valuations are elevated vs. history and will be constrained by an eventual rise in interest rates. Even avoiding recession, earnings are unlikely to grow substantially in 2023."

Goldman noted that cyclical industries have outperformed defensives by 12 percentage points this year. Companies that are more vulnerable to economic volatility would benefit from this rotation.

The firm also believes earnings expectations are too high, and anticipates flat earnings growth this season and just 5% growth in 2024. That's below the 1% and 12% growth consensus estimates call for in 2023 and 2024.

— Pia Singh

Dollar rises to four-week high against euro on Monday, buoyed by U.S. jobs data

The dollar rose to four-week high against the euro Monday, propelled by last week's U.S. jobs report raising the prospects of the Federal Reserve continuing its interest rate hikes to fight ongoing inflation.

The dollar index was up 0.7% on the day against a basket of currencies at 103.64.

The euro fell 0.6% against the dollar to $1.0724, its lowest since Jan. 9, following a 1% drop on Friday. The euro is not too far off its 10-month high of $1.1034, which it hit last week.

The yen also fell more than 1% against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the Nikkei newspaper reported that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was approached to be the next governor.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures opened flat on Monday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.04%, or 12 points lower, while S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq-100 futures inched 0.04% lower.

— Samantha Subin