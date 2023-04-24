Stock Futures Are Flat Monday Night as Wall Street Looks to Tech Earnings: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night as traders await corporate earnings announcements from several Big Tech companies and consumer discretionary names, as well as new economic data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures inched down 0.05% and 0.02%, respectively.

In other notable after-hours action, shares of First Republic Bank slid about 20%. Deposits tumbled 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter, but have stabilized since, the bank reported late Monday. First Republic will also be trimming expenses, including slashing headcount by 20% to 25% in the second quarter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

During Monday's regular session, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow rose by 66.44 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.09%.

U.S. Bank Wealth Management's senior investment director Bill Northey anticipates companies reporting decreased growth momentum as 2023 progresses.

"We're looking for signs of deterioration, or alternatively health revenues, margins and ultimately earnings — and importantly, earnings guidance as we progress through the balance of the year. The expectation is for slower levels of growth as the year progresses. And those items as well as the broader macro factors will influence largely how portfolios are positioned," Northey said.

"We entered 2023 with a modestly defensive portfolio orientation," he continued, noting that he has not made any material changes to his positioning.

"The fundamental factors underpinning our more cautious and defensive positioning remain in place," said Northey. "And that is slowing growth, a more restrictive set of central bank policies and expectation that as we move through this year, that growth will slow sufficiently and inflation will come under control sufficiently that the Federal Reserve will be able to pause the rate hike cycle and respond to the resultant pace of economic growth."

UPS, 3M, Verizon, JetBlue and General Motors will be announcing their quarterly earnings Tuesday before the bell. Large-cap consumer names McDonald's and PepsiCo will also issue results. Investors will also be keeping an eye on UBS's report, which will be its first earnings release since its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

Alphabet and Microsoft will be top of mind for investors, as both tech giants will post their quarterly results after the close on Tuesday.

Wall Street will get a gauge on the state of the housing prices through the new home sales numbers in March, as well as the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index data for February. Consumer confidence data for April will also be released.

Recession may be 'all but certain' as small businesses feel pressure, says LPL Financial

LPL Financial says data from small business indicates a "short and shallow recession" in the later half of 2023.

"Small businesses are often considered the backbone of the economy because of the amount of economic activity generated by the sector, and it looks like a backache has emerged," the firm's chief economist Jeffrey Roach and chief equity strategist Jeffrey Buchbinder wrote in a Monday note.

Roach and Buchbinder said that new survey data from the National Federation of Independent Businesses shows that hiring intentions among small businesses dropped in March, implying a weak upcoming jobs report.

They added that tighter lending conditions have also put pressure on small businesses.

"The percent of small businesses reporting tighter credit is the highest since 2012, as lending institutions tighten up under the uncertainty of the macro landscape and following mid-March banking turmoil," said Roach and Buchbinder.

"If small businesses are an accurate barometer, recession risks are rising and the labor market will likely cool in the coming months."

— Hakyung Kim

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading

First Republic Bank — Shares of the San Francisco-based regional bank tumbled 7.8% postmarket after rising more than 12% during Monday's main trading session. Although the bank's earnings per share in the first quarter topped analysts' estimates, its deposit flight was worse than what analysts had estimated, plunging 41% to $104.5 billion. Analysts had expected the quarter-end deposits to total approximately $145 billion, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet's StreetAccount.

Whirlpool — The home appliance maker rose 3% after its first quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates. Whirlpool posted per-share earnings of $2.66 and revenue of $4.65 billion. Analysts had estimated $2.28 in earnings per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The full list can be found here.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open flat Monday night

U.S. stock futures were flat Monday evening.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped by 5 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures inched down 0.08% and 0.1%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim