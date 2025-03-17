Stock futures are little changed after major averages book two straight winning days: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Monday night following two consecutive winning sessions that offered a reprieve from the market's recent sell-off.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 8 points, sitting just above their flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both little changed.

Those moves follow a second-straight winning session on Wall Street. That marks a turn after several tough weeks on Wall Street as some soft economic data and President Donald Trump's on-again-off-again tariff policy left investors wary of the U.S.' financial health.

The S&P 500 officially entered correction territory last week, but the index has made up some notable ground in the recovery rally seen in Friday and Monday's sessions. Despite the recent bounce, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite still sits in a correction, a term used to describe an index falling at least 10% from a recent high. The three major indexes all remain down on the year, underscoring the strength of the market's pullback.

While investors continue to follow updates out of the White House, they'll turn their attention to the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting that kicks off Tuesday.

Traders will closely follow Wednesday afternoon's interest rate announcement and subsequent press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 99% likelihood that the central bank holds rates steady, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"We had two distinct stages to what was the fifth fastest correction since World War II: The first one was a good old growth scare, then we had pretty nasty technicals," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz. "Most of the bad technicals are behind us. So the two questions going forward is: Will the growth scare be contained? And will the hope in the Fed put prove realistic or not?"

Before Wednesday's announcement, investors will monitor economic data on imports, housing, building and production due Tuesday morning. There are no major earnings reports expected on Tuesday.

— Alex Harring