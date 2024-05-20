Stock futures are little changed after Nasdaq Composite hits all-time high: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Monday night after the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed at an all-time high.

Futures connected to the Nasdaq 100 slipped about 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost just 19 points, while S&P 500 futures also sat near its flatline.

In after-hours action, Palo Alto Networks dropped roughly 8%. While beating expectations for both lines in the fiscal third quarter, the cybersecurity company delivered current-quarter guidance that was only in line with consensus forecasts of analysts polled by LSEG.

Those moves come after a mixed day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite notched a new intraday and closing high, rising about 0.7%. The index was lifted by Nvidia, which rallied 2.5% as investors geared up for the artificial intelligence titan's Wednesday earnings report. The broad S&P 500 inched up nearly 0.1%.

But the blue-chip Dow slipped almost 200 points, or 0.5%. The 30-stock index was dragged down by a 4.5% drop in JPMorgan after CEO Jamie Dimon said his retirement may be sooner than expected and that the financial giant would not repurchase many shares at their current prices.

Monday's action follows a notable week on Wall Street amid renewed hopes about the state of inflation and monetary policy. The Dow ended Monday's session below the closely watched 40,000 level, after closing above it for the first time last week.

"The disinflation story is still intact," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

"The market's going to continue to drift higher if earnings can confirm the stickiness of the corporate profitability," he added. But "that could lead to a market where we could be somewhat range bound, perhaps even drift lower."

In that vein, investors will monitor speeches from several Federal Reserve speakers including Governor Christopher Waller, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Traders will be watching closely for any insights into the future path of interest rates.

Economic data on nonmanufacturing is also due Tuesday. On the earnings front, investors will follow reports expected from retailers Lowe's and Macy's before the bell.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF closes at a record as Nvidia pops

The closely watched VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) leapt more than 2% on Monday to close at a record high of 235.00.

The ETF got a boost from Nvidia, which jumped about 2.5% as Wall Street anticipated the chip giant's upcoming earnings report on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the results, Baird reiterated its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to $1,200 from $1,050. Meanwhile, tech investor Dan Niles said Nvidia is cheap heading into earnings.

It was also a solid day for fellow SMH constituents Broadcom, up 1.3%, and Qualcomm, which posted a 2% gain. Micron Technology ended Monday with a nearly 3% advance.

Stocks making big moves in extended trading

These are some of the stocks making notable moves after the bell:

Palo Alto Networks — Shares dropped 8.5%. Despite beating expectations on both lines for the fiscal third quarter, current-quarter guidance came in just in line with expectations of analysts polled by LSEG.

Peloton — Shares slipped 2.1% after the fitness company said it was refinancing. The company is putting up $275 million in convertible senior notes via a private offering.

Keysight Technologies — Shares tumbled 2.7% on weak guidance for the current quarter. The company said to expect non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.30 and $1.36 and revenue in the range of $1.18 billion and $1.2 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast $1.45 in earnings per share and $1.21 billion in revenue.

Ether leads crypto rally on late surge in ETF optimism

Crypto prices rallied on Monday amid a late surge in optimism around the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission decision on spot ether exchange-traded funds applications, due this week. The previous consensus was that the funds would likely not be approved.

Ether led the crypto market, surging about 15% to about $3,500, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin gained more than 4%, briefly touching $70,000 at one point for the first time since April.

In regular trading, crypto-related stocks rode the wave, with Coinbase and MicroStrategy jumping 8% and 9%, respectively. Miners Marathon Digital and CleanSpark advanced 14% each.

