news

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 clinches record high: Live updates

By Pia Singh, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025. 
Danielle DeVries | CNBC

Stock futures are little changed on Tuesday night after a winning session for stocks.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 18 points, or 0.04%. S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each gained less than 0.01%.

In after-hours trading, data center company Arista Networks slid 4% even though its quarterly earnings and revenue, as well as its guidance, exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Shares of Bumble fell about 18% on disappointing first-quarter guidance, while homebuilder Toll Brothers slipped nearly 5% on an earnings and revenue miss.

Investors are coming off of a trading session that saw the S&P 500 notch a fresh record high, even as concerns around sticky inflation and President Donald Trump's trade policies persist. The index has been trading near its record high since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, the broad market index added 0.24% to close at 6,129.58, after touching an intraday record of 6,129.63 before the closing bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged higher by 0.07% to end at 20,041.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10 points, or 0.02%, to 44,556.34.

"The stock market's resiliency has been impressive year-to-date as investors refuse to 'back down' in the face of rising negative sentiment and concerns about tariff and inflation headlines," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a Tuesday note. "We expect market conditions to remain choppy as investors rotate 'down-cap' amid declining Treasury yields, weakening crude oil, and a pullback in the U.S. dollar."

  • Howard Hughes Holdings — Shares slipped about 5% after Pershing Square's Bill Ackman upped his takeover offer for the real estate company, vowing to turn it into a "modern-day" Berkshire Hathaway. Ackman said Tuesday that his firm submitted a proposal to acquire 10 million newly issued Howard Hughes shares at $90 per share, higher than the $85 per share from January.
  • Bumble — The online dating company's stock price plunged nearly 13% after Bumble gave disappointing first-quarter guidance. Bumble said it expects adjusted EBITDA to come out between $60 million and $63 million, and revenue to come out between $242 million and $248 million. Analysts polled by FactSet, meanwhile, expected adjusted EBITDA and revenue of $68.8 million and $256.9 million, respectively, for the period. Bumble's earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter still came out higher than Wall Street anticipated.
  • Cadence Design — The electronic system designing company saw shares decline about 5%. Although the company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded forecasts from analysts polled by LSEG, its full-year guidance came out below their calls. The company's CEO said Cadence saw record bookings and backlog in 2024.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures open little changed on Tuesday evening

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 7 points, or 0.02% shortly after 6 p.m. ET. S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each gained less than 0.01%.

— Pia Singh

