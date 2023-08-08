Stock futures are little changed after Tuesday's losses: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night following a selloff for the major averages.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.06%.

In extended trading, Penn Entertainment surged 12% after the casino company said it's launching an online sportsbook with ESPN, called ESPN Bet, this fall.

Investors are coming off a down session for the major averages Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 158.64 points lower, or 0.45%. Still, that's better than where the Dow was at session lows when it declined about 465 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell by 0.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.79%.

The selloff comes after Moody's downgrade of several regional banks dampened investor sentiment Tuesday. Some market participants were concerned the signal could spell more trouble for markets ahead, but others say the pullback is expected given the extraordinary rally in equities this year.

"I think you're just seeing a little bit of a breather," Victoria Greene, chief investment officer G Squared Private Wealth, told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Tuesday. "I think we got very overbought, priced to perfection. There are still a lot of macro headwinds. .... So I think is this a little bit warranted."

Roblox is set to report earnings results before the open Wednesday. Entertainment giant Disney and casino operator Wynn Resorts are slated to post quarterly results after the close.

Lyft shares dropped about 7% in extended trading Tuesday after the release of the ride-hailing company's latest quarterly results.

The stock initially jumped 14% after Lyft posted second-quarter earnings results that beat analysts' estimates, citing strong ride sharing demand. It posted adjusted per-share earnings of 16 cents, which far exceeded the per-share loss of 1 cent anticipated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Meanwhile, Lyft's second-quarter revenue of $1.02 billion came in line with estimates.

However, Lyft shares turned lower after the company's fourth-quarter outlook seemed weaker than anticipated, according to a rough calculation from CNBC's Robert Hum. Fourth-quarter revenue growth expectations showed low- to mid-single digit increases. Meanwhile, the rough fourth-quarter earnings margin came in line to slightly lower.

What's more, while the company cited strong demand for rides, the revenue per active rider declined 5% as Lyft used price cuts to drive demand.

— Sarah Min, Robert Hum

Rivian Automotive — Rivian Automotive dipped about 2.5% in extended trading. The decline comes even after the electric automaker beat second-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. Rivian reported an adjusted loss of $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of $1.41 on revenue of $1.0 billion.

Penn Entertainment — Penn Entertainment surged 22% after the entertainment and casino company said it's launching an online sportsbook with ESPN, called ESPN Bet, this fall.

Lyft — Lyft shares were 6% lower in extended trading after initially popping more than 12% following the release of the ride-hailing company's second-quarter results. Lyft posted revenue of $1.02 billion, in line with the estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Meanwhile, adjusted per share earnings came in at 16 cents, beating the expectation of a loss of 1 cent per share.

— Sarah Min

— Sarah Min