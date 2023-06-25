Stock Futures Are Higher Ahead of Final Week of Trading in June: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat on Monday morning as Wall Street looked to see if the market rally could find more momentum in the final week of June.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 46 points, or just 0.14%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also higher by about 0.2%.

The market rally sputtered last week. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.44%, breaking an eight-week win streak. The S&P 500 dipped 1.01%, ending a five-week streak. The Dow, which has underperformed in 2023, shed 1.67% to halt a three-week positive run.

"The SPX and NDX finally saw some profit-taking after the significant rally seen over the past couple of months," Rick Bensignor of Bensignor Investment Strategies said in a note to clients.

Segments of the market is still on track for a banner first half of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is up more than 13%. The Dow, however, is up less than 2%.

The final week of June is a light one for economics reports and corporate earnings, which are highlighted by Walgreens Boots Alliance on Tuesday and Nike on Thursday. Traders will likely keep an eye on Europe, where Russia saw a brief rebellion by a private military group over the weekend. Uncertainty about the situation there will likely keep the markets on edge.

Mainland Chinese markets lead losses in Asia, CSI 300 down 1.5%

Mainland Chinese markets were the biggest losers in Asia on Monday, with the Shenzhen Component down 1.78% and the Shanghai Composite lower by 1.35%.

The Shenzhen index was dragged by technology and consumer non-cyclical stocks, while losses on the Shanghai index were mainly due to declines in academic and educational stocks.

The broader CSI 300 index was down 1.56%.

— Lim Hui Jie

Oil trades higher after aborted Russian mercenary revolt

Oil prices rose early Monday after as investors assessed the aborted rebellion in Russia by the Wagner private military company over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose about 1% to trade at $74.58, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.91% to trade at $69.78.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan service sector prices climb 1.6% year-on-year in May

Japan's producer prices index for its services sector rose 1.6% on a year-on-year basis in May, unchanged from April's growth rate of 1.6%.

This puts the index at 108.5, a 0.1% month-on-month drop compared with April's 108.6.

The PPI measures the average movements of prices received by domestic producers their services sold.

— Lim Hui Jie

Market stats entering final week of June

Here's where the three major U.S. market averages stand with one week left in June.

The Dow:

Up 2.49% for the month

Up 1.75% for the year

The S&P 500:

Up 4.03% for the month

Up 13.25% for the year

The Nasdaq Composite:

Up 4.31% for the month

Up 28.91% for the year

— Jesse Pound

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were flat in initial trading on Sunday evening. Dow futures shuffled between gains and losses of less than 0.1% in either direction.

— Jesse Pound

Key stats from last week's losses

Last week ended a winning streak for all three major averages.

The Dow fell 1.67%, breaking a three-week winning streak.

The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, ending a five-week winning streak.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.44%, snapping an eight-week winning streak.

It was the worst week for all three indexes since March.

All three indexes still closed above their 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

— Jesse Pound