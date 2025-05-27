Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for Nvidia earnings: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night, as investors awaited earnings results from Nvidia, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day losing streak.

Dow futures rose by 45 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.03%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In extended trading, Okta shares plunged more than 11% after the identity management software company kept its guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty. Otherwise, Okta beat fiscal first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Investors are coming off a strong session for the major averages. The 30-stock Dow rallied more than 700 points, or about 1.8%, while the S&P 500 rose 2%, each ending a four-day losing streak. The Nasdaq Composite advanced roughly 2.5%.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those moves come after President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he would delay a 50% tariff on the European Union to July 9, after initially saying Friday that he was "not looking for a deal." This added to investors' hopes the stock market can leave the worst of the tariff chaos behind.

"It's important for investors to look past the tariff turmoil and look at the environment where we'll have deregulation, more onshoring. Think about the tax bill, immediate expensing from a tax basis. Greater opportunities for M&A. So, the environment post-tariffs will be a great environment for investing," Rich Saperstein, chief investment officer of Treasury Partners, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"Now, in between that, we have uncertainty, which could cause a slowdown in the next two quarters," said Saperstein. "But I would look to the environment post-tariffs into '26, versus looking in the immediate volatility."

Investors are awaiting Nvidia's earnings results, set to release Wednesday after the close. They'll be paying close attention to what China restrictions will mean for the AI chipmaker, which sees no slowing in demand for its graphics processors.

Elsewhere, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch are set to report before the open on Wednesday.

Traders will also be reviewing the minutes from the Federal Reserve May meeting, due out Wednesday afternoon, for insight into how central bank policymakers are thinking through monetary policy at a time of greater macroeconomic uncertainty.

Uncertainty likely to continue through at least July and August, Raymond James says

Stocks will likely remain volatile through the summer until investors get some clarity on tariffs, as well as on the U.S. budget, according to Raymond James.

"Equity and bond markets assumed near recession in early April, followed by overheating risk by mid-May," said Tavis McCourt, institutional equity strategist at Raymond James. "Uncertainty is likely to reign at least until at least July/August when 90 day tariff reprieves end and the One, Big Beautiful Bill is signed into law."

— Sarah Min

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading.

Okta — Shares of the identity management software company dropped more than 11%, after maintaining its guidance because of macroeconomic uncertainty. Otherwise, Okta beat fiscal first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Box — Shares of the cloud storage company rallied about 10% after Box posted fiscal first quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations, and issued better than expected second-quarter and full-year guidance, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed Tuesday night

Stocks futures opened little changed Tuesday night.

Dow futures rose by 49 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.07% and 0.03%, respectively.

— Sarah Min