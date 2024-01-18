Stock futures are little changed Thursday evening after tech-led rally: Live updates

U.S. stock futures oscillated near the flat line on Thursday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher by 10 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures ticked down by 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.01%.

Losses in Thursday's extended trading session were led by iRobot, which plunged more than 30% after the European Commission said it would likely reject Amazon's bid to acquire the Roomba manufacturer. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer added 6% after the information technology firm reported preliminary second-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that topped its previous guidance.

During the regular session, the Dow added 201.94 points during Thursday's trading session, ending a 3-day string of losing days. The S&P 500 added 0.88%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.35%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are now positive for 2024.

On a weekly basis, the Nasdaq is standing out with a 0.55% advance, while the Dow is down 0.33%. The S&P 500 is marginally lower by 0.06%.

Thursday's gains were powered by major advances in the technology sector, after Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating. Apple stock closed 3.3% higher, marking its best day since May 5, 2023. Tech shares rallied even as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.1%.

As earnings season continues, investors will be keeping a close eye on company financials for market clarity.

"I think you'll see the ten-year yield chopping around 4% or so and the market just going back and forth here until we get some better information from earnings season," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "That could persist for a good part of the year … and then you get the election, things get resolved, and people get more positive into the fourth quarter."

A slew of financial institutions are set to report earnings Friday before the bell, including Travelers, Regions Financial, Fifth Third, Ally Financial and State Street. Traders will watch out for December's existing home sales reading, a reflection on the current state of the U.S. housing market. Preliminary consumer sentiment data is also due Friday morning.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks moving the most in extended trading hours:

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open little changed

— Lisa Kailai Han