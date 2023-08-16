Stock futures are little changed Wednesday night: Live updates

Stock futures were near flat on Wednesday night as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest commentary that future rate hikes are not out of the picture.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures traded near the flat line, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched lower by 0.07%.

Computer networking giant Cisco Systems gained in after-hours trading, advancing about 2%. The company posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. Wolfspeed plunged 14% following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, which missed expectations on the bottom line.

The after-hours moves follow a second consecutive losing session for the three major averages. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.76%, while the Dow shed 0.52%. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.15%.

Markets reflected investors' concerns after officials said in the central bank's July meeting minutes that additional tightening may be necessary to bring down inflation. The federal funds rate is currently in a range between 5.25% to 5.5%.

Stocks have been suffering through a rocky August, with the major averages well in negative territory for the month. Valuations are coming down from their lofty heights.

"The market and the sectors are losing their momentum," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "Because it's losing its momentum, the valuations are becoming less and less extreme, and I think a lot of investors continue to look to the fourth quarter as to the end of this earnings recession."

Investors will watch Thursday for a fresh batch of corporate earnings, with retailers Walmart and Tapestry expected to report before the opening bell, and Ross Stores expected after the close. Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies are also due after market close.

Traders will also have an eye out for the latest weekly jobless claims report.

CFRA's Sam Stovall sees further losses in the market

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, sees more weakness ahead as the market undergoes a "much-needed" digestion of recent gains.

He expects the S&P 500 to drop to a 4,200 point level in a pullback that could last until the end of September, close to when the next Federal Reserve meeting is set to occur. With stocks losing their momentum and valuations becoming less extreme, Stovall expects investors to look toward the fourth quarter as the end of this "earnings recession."

"I think that investors are responding to not to what the earnings did, but what happened below the surface, that there was a shortfall in sales, and that companies were offering moderated guidance going forward," Stovall said. "I think that's the concern. Will the the consumer eventually be tapped out? Is this, in a sense, an indication that the U.S. economy is indeed slowing?"

This will be the 55th quarter of the last 57 quarters in which actual results exceeded end-of-quarter estimates, Stovall said, adding that while companies' earnings can be managed, their sales can't be.

— Pia Singh

Stocks making headlines after the bell Wednesday

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Cisco Systems — Shares of the computer networking giant gained about 2% after posting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, while analysts had forecast $1.06 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came out to $15.2 billion, exceeding expectations of $15.05 billion.

VinFast Auto — Shares of the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker fell about 2%. Its shares jumped more than 250% Tuesday after VinFast went public through a SPAC deal, but the stock gave back some of those gains Wednesday and dipped 18.7%.

Wolfspeed — Shares plunged 14% after hours following Wolfspeed's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, which missed expectations on the bottom line. The company posted an adjusted loss of 42 cents per share, while analysts called for a loss of 20 cents per share. Wolfspeed reported $236 million in revenue, however, surpassing analysts' expectations of $223 million, according to Refinitiv.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow added 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed after 6 p.m. ET.

— Pia Singh