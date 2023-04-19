Stock Futures Are Slightly Down as Investors Parse Corporate Earnings: Live Updates

Stock futures are modestly lower Wednesday night as investors appraised the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 43 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.3%.

Investors parsed a bevy of reports released from companies after the bell Wednesday. Tesla, a favorite of retail investors, slipped 5% after the electric vehicle maker reported that net income and GAAP earnings both fell more than 20% from a year ago. IBM rose nearly 2% after the company said margins were expanding.

The S&P 500 finished Wednesday's session slightly below its flatline as investors digested the latest batch of earnings, including Netflix and Morgan Stanley, which are both members of the broad index. Though investor focus has largely moved to these quarterly results, the reporting companies alone have not driven the broader market, according to William Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Earnings reports have been mixed thus far, with individual stocks responding to specific company results relative to expectations rather than broad index directionality," he said.

The Nasdaq Composite ended Wednesday slightly higher, while the Dow closed 0.2% lower.

Investors will watch Thursday for more earnings reports, including releases before the bell from Alaska Air and AT&T. Just over a tenth of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings as of Wednesday evening, according to FactSet.

Beyond earnings, investors will keep an eye on morning data on jobless claims and existing home sales. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are among central bank speakers slated to give remarks on the economy around the country in the afternoon and evening.

Best day in nearly a month for the SPDR S&P Bank ETF

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) cruised to its best day since March 21.

A surge in regional bank shares pushed the fund higher amid reports that deposits are stabilizing after March's banking crisis. Western Alliance Bancorp gained 24% Wednesday, a day after the bank said its deposits grew by $2 billion in the first two weeks of April — a reversal from an 11% decline in deposits during the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Zions Bancorporation added 7.4% ahead of its quarterly report, which came after the closing bell on Wednesday. Ultimately, the company reported that its first-quarter deposits declined 3.4%.

Other names that posted gains in the ETF include New York Community Bancorp, which added 2.7%, and Northern Trust, which closed 1.2% higher.

— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes and Jesse Pound

Indexes are on pace for weekly gains

With three of the five trading sessions in the week over, the three major indexes are up on the week.

The S&P 500 has had the best week thus far, advancing 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite followed with a 0.3% gain. The Dow, meanwhile, is just slightly above flat for the week.

— Alex Harring

See the stocks making the biggest after-hour moves

Earnings drove the biggest stock moves in extended trading. Here's some of the biggest changes:

Tesla — Shares slid 3.6% after the electric vehicle maker said income and GAAP earnings tumbled more than 20% from the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were in line with Refinitiv's consensus estimate, while revenue was ahead of expectations at $23.33 billion compared with the expected $23.21 billion.

Las Vegas Sands — The stock rose 4.3% after the casino and resort company issued quarterly results. Las Vegas Sands posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in the first quarter, a larger gain than the 20 cent consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company also beat expectations for revenue, reporting $2.12 billion compared with the $1.85 billion estimate.

IBM — Shares of the technology service company advanced 2.3% after hours following a mixed first-quarter earnings report. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, beating the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv by 10 cents. But IBM's $14.25 billion in quarterly revenue was under the $14.35 billion figure anticipated by Wall Street.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are down modestly

Stock futures were down slightly as extended trading kicked off.

Futures tied to the Dow shed 0.1%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.2%.

— Alex Harring