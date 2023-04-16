Stock Futures Climb as Wall Street Awaits More Big Bank Earnings: Live Updates

Wall Street futures ticked higher on Sunday, with investors eying the health of corporate America ahead of a crucial earnings week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, or 7 points, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also ticked up 49 points, or 0.14%.

Trader attention will turn toward an important week of quarterly earnings reports from financials, including Charles Schwab on Monday, Bank of America on Tuesday and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. Investors have been eyeing the overall health of the sector after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month spurred a liquidity crisis.

Other notable names outside of financials, including electric vehicle heavyweight Tesla will report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, while Procter & Gamble reports on Friday.

Corporate earnings got off to a positive start, as banking giants Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase beat expectations. Still, discouraging retail sales data showing a slowdown in consumer spending by 1% in March pulled markets lower Friday.

For the week, however, stocks remained resilient. The Dow was positive overall last week for the fourth straight time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both had their fourth week in the green in five.

Banks could turn to stricter lending practices and nullify need for Fed tightening, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thinks banks could become more restrictive with lending which could allow the Fed to stop hiking interest rates.

Yellen told CNN on Saturday that the threat of further fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has been sustained thanks to successful policy actions, while outflows have substantially stabilized.

"Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment," Yellen said. "We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come."

And if more of that tightening does come to fruition, Yellen added, such action could serve as "a substitute for further interest rate hikes that the Fed needs to make."

— Brian Evans

These are some of the companies reporting quarterly earnings this week

Here are some of the biggest companies set to report earnings this week:

Charles Schwab, M&T Bank -- Before the opening bell on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America -- before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Netflix, Omnicom, United Airlines -- After the closing bell on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley -- Before the Wednesday opening bell.

Tesla -- after the Wednesday closing bell.

— Brian Evans

Wall Street is coming off a winning week

Despite Friday's losses, the major averages posted solid weekly gains, in yet another sign of resiliency for this market.

The Dow rose for a fourth straight week, advancing 1.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, notched their fourth weekly advance in five weeks, climbing 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

— Fred Imbert