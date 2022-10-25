Stock Futures Fall After Alphabet Reports Earnings Miss

U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday night after disappointing third-quarter results from Alphabet marked a foreboding start to Big Tech earnings this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 75 points, or 0.24%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.96% and 2.04%, respectively.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet dropped more than 6% in extended trading. The online search giant missed expectations on the top and bottom lines. Alphabet also reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue, which spurred investors to deliberate the outlook for other tech companies that rely on ad spending.

"I think we have to take a big picture perspective and recognize that no one's really immune in this market, there is a slowdown in digital ad spend," Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

Other mega-cap tech stocks declined in after hours trading on the back of the report. Shares of Meta Platforms fell 4.1%, and Amazon slipped 2%.

Meanwhile, Microsoft declined about 3% after the tech giant reported weaker-than-expected cloud revenue in its latest quarterly results, despite beating earnings and revenue estimates.

During the regular session Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 337 points, or about 1.1%. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2%. Those gains, on the back of a drop in bond yields, helped the major averages extend their rally for a third straight day.

Traders are expecting quarterly earnings results from Boeing and Kraft Heinz Tuesday before the bell, as well as more Big Tech earnings from Meta after the bell.

They're also watching for the latest economic data on weekly mortgage applications, wholesale inventories and new home sales.

Microsoft shares decline after earnings report

Shares of Microsoft declined 6.7% after the tech giant reported weaker-than-expected cloud revenue in its most recent quarter, and issued quarterly revenue guidance that fell short of expectations. The company otherwise topped earnings and revenue expectations.

The company's Intelligent Cloud business segment generated $20.33 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter, slightly missing the $20.36 billion forecasted by analysts, according to consensus estimates from StreetAccount.

The stock is down roughly 25% this year.

— Sarah Min

Alphabet shares fall after earnings results

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet dropped 6.5% in extended trading after the online search giant reported lackluster third-quarter earnings results.

Alphabet missed expectations on the top and bottom lines, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue, signaling trouble ahead for tech companies reporting earnings this week that also rely on ad spending.

Other mega-cap tech stocks declined following the report. Shares of Meta Platforms fell 4.1% in after hours trading, while Amazon slipped 4.6%. Apple dropped 0.7%.

— Sarah Min

— Sarah Min