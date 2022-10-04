Stocks Reverse Some Gains After a Sharp Two-Day Rally on Wall Street, Dow Falls 300 Points

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its sharp gains from the last two sessions as Treasury yield rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 321 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Treasury yields rebounded Wednesday, weighing on stocks. The 10-year rate traded 10 basis points higher at 3.713% after briefly dipping below 3.6% in the previous session.

Private payrolls increased by 208,000, ADP said in its latest report, topping a Dow Jones estimate. Traders are still looking ahead to Friday's release of the nonfarm payrolls report.

"Five of the last bear markets since 1950 ended in October," Sam Stovall, CFRA's chief investment strategist, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." However, he added, "I still think we have a ways to go. We're down 25% but bear markets with recessions usually decline about 35% and do so over a 15-month period. While we do have these relief rallies, we are likely to continue in a downward mode probably until the first quarter of next year."

On Tuesday, the Dow jumped about 825 points, or 2.8%. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.3%. Those gains, which come on the back of falling bond yields, led to the strongest two-day stretch for the S&P 500 since 2020.

Market participants wondered whether those signs could mean markets have finally priced in a bottom after the sharp declines in the prior quarter.

"I don't think you have to worry about a recession until the second half of '23," Stifel chief equity strategist Barry Bannister said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "So there is room for a rally as you go into the early part of next year."

Services measure shows economy is holding up

The services sector grew at a solid pace last month, as gains in employment and orders and a decline in prices pointing to a resilient U.S. economy.

September's ISM services index registered a 56.7% reading, indicating the level of companies reporting expansion for the month. Employment rose 2.8 points to 53% while the prices index fell 2.8 points to 68.7%, still a robust reading but continuing to move lower.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a reading of 56%, so the report was slightly better than expectations and just below the August reading of 56.9%.

Services account for about 45% of U.S. gross domestic product.

—Jeff Cox

Stocks open lower, Dow drops 300 points

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, following a big two-day gain for all of the major averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 300 points to start the day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

A rebound in in Treasury yields, with the 10-year rate up 10 basis points higher at 3.713% added pressure to stocks.

— Tanaya Macheel

Trade deficit fell more than expected in August

The U.S. trade deficit fell slightly more than expected in August to its lowest level in more than a year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday.

The trade shortfall declined to $67.4 billion, a $3.1 billion drop from the previous month that was a bit better than the Dow Jones estimate of $67.7 billion. That marked the lowest level since May 2021. In March 2022, the deficit had hit a record $106.9 billion.

A drop in the goods deficit of $3.4 billion helped account for most of the decline as the economy shifts back to higher demand for services.

—Jeff Cox

U.S. labor market showed strength in September, ADP jobs report shows

Businesses added 208,000 jobs for the month of September, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday. That number is better than the 200,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the upwardly revised 185,000 in August, according to ADP.

Trade, transportation and utilities saw a jobs gain of 147,000, while professional and business services and education and health services also posted large increases.

ADP's report comes two days before the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Federal Reserve officials are watching the jobs numbers closely as the central bank looks to stem high inflation.

— Jeff Cox

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket

These companies are making headlines before the bell:

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs – Shares of the two banks slid 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively, after Atlantic Equities downgraded both stocks due to the potential of declining investment banking volume.

General Motors – The auto maker's shares dipped 1.8% after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock.

Bionano Genomics – Shares jumped 11.3% after the company published a study on using optical genome mapping to investigate liver cancer.

— Alex Harring

Two-day huge move in market offers hope for stronger gains ahead

The back-to-back huge market moves Monday and Tuesday provide some hope that better days are ahead for the stock market.

While single-day bursts often are signs of a bear market bounce, two-day rallies of more than 2% historically have signaled stronger gains in the future.

There have been 31 such instances for the S&P 500 since 1953, and the index has averaged a 0.61% gain one week later following those moves, according to Bespoke Investment Group. While gains tend to muddle along shortly after, the 12-month return typically has been 14.6% and the S&P 500 has been higher 80% of the time.

Having rallies off that size is highly unusual to start the month — Bespoke reports that there was only one other time, in August 1984, when a month began with consecutive gains of 2%.

—Jeff Cox

Ford shares move higher on Morgan Stanley upgrade

Shares of Ford moved more than 1% higher in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded them on Wednesday .

The auto maker's stock has been under pressure recently, They lost 18.5% over the past month, after the company warned in late September of an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs for the third quarter. Now, Morgan Stanley says that provides an attractive entry point for investors.

— Tanaya Macheel

European markets retreat as rally fades

European stocks retreated on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1% in early trade. Autos dropped 2.9% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory following the latest PMI reading out of the euro zone, which cemented fears of a recession in the 19-member bloc.

- Elliot Smith

CNBC Pro: This isn't the market bottom, Morgan Stanley says, naming 3 things that have to happen first

There's unlikely to be a sustainable market bottom unless three conditions are met, according to Morgan Stanley.

"We … remind readers that the last few innings of every bear market are very challenging to trade as volatility becomes extreme," they wrote. "None of the conditions we have been looking for to call an end to this bear market are in place."

— Weizhen Tan

Stifel's Barry Bannister says there is "room for a rally" after two straight days of gains

Stifel chief equity strategist Barry Bannister said stocks can advance further after this week's sharp two-day rally.

"I don't think you have to worry about a recession until the second half of '23," Stifel chief equity strategist Barry Bannister said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "So there is room for a rally as you go into the early part of next year."

The strategist said there could be a "conditional pause" at the December meeting as the Federal Reserve reviews the impact of its interest rate hiking plan on inflation.

"Inflation leading indicators are all falling, global liquidity has tightened quite a bit. They don't want to kill the patient to cure the disease," Bannister said. "And if the data kept going their way, then the pause would last, and if the data don't go their way, they would hike again and we would go right back down."

— Sarah Min

September private payrolls expected to grow by 200,000 in ADP report

September's ADP private payrolls report is due out Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Economists are expecting private payrolls to have grown by 200,000 last month, according to estimates from Dow Jones.

If the report meets those estimates, it would mean an acceleration from the pace of hiring in August, when private payrolls rose by just 132,000 for the month.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Tuesday night after the S&P 500 posted its best two-day gain in roughly two years.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 45 points, or 0.19%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.13%, respectively.

— Sarah Min