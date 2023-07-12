Stock Futures Tick Up After S&P 500 Notches Highest Close Since April 2022: Live Updates

Stock futures inched higher{

Stock futures open marginally higher

Stock futures opened slightly higher in overnight trading Wednesday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.14%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27 points, or 0.08%.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

— Samantha Subin

Disney shares added nearly 1% in extended trading after the entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger's contract through 2026, two years longer{

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract through 2026

Disney shares rose slightly in overnight trading after the entertainment company extended its contract with CEO Bob Iger through 2026.

Earlier this year, he told CNBC that he had no plans of staying on longer than two years in the position. He rejoined Disney as CEO last year following Bob Chapek's abrupt departure, with a contract slated to end in 2024.

— Sarah Whitten, Samantha Subin

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.2%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or about 0.1%.

Stocks surged on Wednesday after a cooler-than-expected June consumer price index report eased some worries that the Federal Reserve may tip the economy into a recession as it fights to bring down sticky inflation.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.74% and 1.15%, respectively, to hit their highest closing levels since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 86.01 points, or 0.25%.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Wednesday that today's CPI print, future expectations for easing and recent stock activity paint a market that is "behaving more like a soft landing" scenario that many deemed unreachable at the start of 2023.

"I think the Fed has to sort of start to accept that this is indeed a breakdown of inflationary pressures, and so, they may potentially then reduce their notion of higher for longer, or the market begins to price it in," he said. "That's not a guarantee, but again, we believe that's the case."

Investor attention turns toward the producer price index, another key inflation gauge due out Thursday. The results could heavily influence future central bank interest rate hikes and decipher the road ahead for inflation.

After a pause in June, traders are pricing in a more than 92% chance of that the central bank hikes rates at its policy meeting later this month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The early innings of second-quarter earnings season continues Thursday with results from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Fastenal before the bell.

Federal Trade Commission will appeal to prevent Microsoft-Activision deal

The Federal Trade Commission filed to appeal against a federal judge's decision that would have helped pave the way for Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard.

The FTC's move follows a day after a federal judge in San Francisco denied the agency's motion for a preliminary injunction to block the $68.7 billion deal. The FTC deems the acquisition to be anticompetitive, arguing that Microsoft may make some of its games exclusive to its own consoles or diminish the experience of Activision games on other services.

The two companies are trying to close the transaction by July 18.

Read more about the FTC's appeal here.

Shares of Activision are down 0.5% in extended trading, while Microsoft shares are flat.

-Darla Mercado, Jordan Novet

Morgan Stanley’s Brian Weinstein anticipates falling growth in the second half. How to play it

Expect growth to slow and inflation stick around later in the year, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Brian Weinstein.

"I think inflation – not in the next two or three months, but when we get toward the fourth quarter – will be sticky and I think growth will start to fall because the Fed's raised rates a lot and we haven't seen the effects yet," the firm's head of fixed income said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wednesday.

That means investors should have a combination of cash and carry, Weinstein said. He highlighted bank loans, emerging markets and high yield.

Once the 10-year Treasury note yield surpasses 4%, investors may want to consider adding duration to their fixed income portfolios, Weinstein added. Duration is a measurement of a bond's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates, and issues with longer maturities tend to have greater duration.

-Darla Mercado

Viasat sinks 20% after disclosing issue with new satellite

Viasat shares sank nearly 20% in extended trading after the company revealed an issue with its recently launched communications satellite.

The company said Wednesday that a malfunction occurred during the reflector deployment process which could inhibit the performance of its Viasat-3 Americas satellite launched in April.

"We're disappointed by the recent developments," Viasat CEO Mark Dankberg said in a statement.

— Michael Sheetz, Samantha Subin

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract through 2026

Disney shares rose slightly in overnight trading after the entertainment company extended its contract with CEO Bob Iger through 2026.

Earlier this year, he told CNBC that he had no plans of staying on longer than two years in the position. He rejoined Disney as CEO last year following Bob Chapek's abrupt departure, with a contract slated to end in 2024.

— Sarah Whitten, Samantha Subin

Stock futures open marginally higher

Stock futures opened slightly higher in overnight trading Wednesday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.14%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27 points, or 0.08%.

— Samantha Subin