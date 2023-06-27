S&P 500 Futures Inch Lower After Tuesday's Tech-Fueled Rally: Live Updates

U.S. S&P 500 futures inched lower on Tuesday night.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.16% and 0.37%, respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were little changed.

During Tuesday's trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its first positive session in seven, with the index closing 0.63% higher. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1% each, buoyed by a resurgence in tech stocks after last week's selloff.

Investors are preparing to close out the best first half for the Nasdaq in 40 years, as they ride a wave of optimism around artificial intelligence that has significantly buoyed a handful of mega-cap tech stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are higher this year by 14% and 29%.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"We're sequencing this series of higher highs and higher lows. I wouldn't call it a momentum market, maybe we're starting to shift to that a little bit, but certainly it's a trend market," Jeff deGraaf, chairman at Renaissance Macro Research, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." He noted the leadership in cyclical sectors such as technology and industrials, saying that they are positive indicators.

"Those are pretty good, bulletproof indications that you're in a bull market," deGraaf added.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday morning before a policy panel at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal. The event will be moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen and begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Powell will be joined by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. Markets will be looking for more clues from Powell about the future of U.S. economic policy. Recently, the Fed chair said he expects additional interest rate increases on the way to battle inflation, though he thinks the central bank can do so at "a more moderate pace."

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

AeroVironment shares pop 5% in extended trading after earnings report

AeroVironment shares jumped more than 5% in extended trading after the military drone maker beat fiscal fourth quarter revenue expectations, and issued a better-than-expected full-year revenue outlook.

AeroVironment reported revenue of $186.0 million, greater than analysts' expectations for $164.1 million, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Additionally, the firm said it expects full-year revenue of $630 to $660 million, compared to estimates for $600 million.

— Sarah Min

Chip giants drag Nasdaq 100 futures in afterhours trading

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.3% as a host of big semiconductor companies slipped on Tuesday night.

Shares of Nvidia tumbled more than 2%, while Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology each fell more than 1%. EV giant Tesla slid about 1%, as did semiconductor stock Broadcom.

The action comes after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rebounded during regular trading earlier in the day. The index gained 1.65% as investors snapped up shares of tech companies.

-Darla Mercado

Powell to talk monetary policy at Portugal forum

Markets will be looking for clarity on Wednesday when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joins a monetary panel discussion in Sintra, Portgual, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. central bank leader will be joined by global counter parts Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, along with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan.

Powell's remarks come just two weeks after the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady as it evaluates the impact of 10 rate hikes totaling 5 percentage points since March 2022. In recent statements, the chairman has said he expects additional hikes, though at a slower pace.

Markets largely expect the Fed to increase rates one last time this cycle at its July meeting, then go into an extended pause. Fed officials, though, indicated at the June meeting that they see two more increases.

—Jeff Cox

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 10 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.08% and 0.14%, respectively.

— Sarah Min