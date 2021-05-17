Stock Futures Are Flat After Wall Street Begins Week With Modest Losses

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady in the overnight session Monday evening after Wall Street kicked off the week with modest losses.

Dow futures added 17 points, while contracts tied to the S&P 500 traded around the flatline. Nasdaq 100 futures were also little changed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The moves in the overnight session came after lingering weakness in technology stocks led the major indexes lower on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 54.34 points, or 0.2%, to 34,327.79. The S&P 500 lost 0.3% to 4,163.29 as the tech sector pulled back 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4% to 13,379.05.

Big Tech stocks fell to start the week, with Apple and Netflix each down 0.9%. Microsoft shed 1.2%, while Tesla dropped more than 2% as famed investor Michael Burry revealed a big short position on the electric carmaker.

Communication services stock Discovery bucked that trend after AT&T announced Monday that it would merge WarnerMedia, which includes HBO, with Discovery. Discovery's Class B stock jumped nearly 14%, while AT&T ended the day slightly lower after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

Growth-heavy stocks have remained under pressure in recent sessions as investors fret over whether a pop in inflation will entrench or blow over as the Federal Reserve expects. Inflation above the Fed's 2% target for a sustained period could prompt the central bank to tighten monetary policy and dampen stocks that outperform the market when interest rates are low.

"Surging inflation data intensified the rift between secular growth stocks, which depend on lower-for-longer interest rates, and value-based investments, which need a steepening yield curve," wrote Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

"Although markets anticipated a step change in the data due to economic reopening, the magnitude of the surprises has been outsized, driving equity volatility up and market indexes down from all-time highs," she added. "Supply/demand imbalances in commodities, manufactured goods and even labor explain much of the jump in inflation, backing the argument that trend is transitory."

Investors blamed that angst for the S&P 500's dismal performance last week, which saw the broad market index fall 4% through midweek amid heightened inflation fears. The broad equity benchmark eventually rebounded and ended the week down 1.4%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, particularly sensitive to inflation fears, dropped 2.3% last week. The blue-chip Dow fell 1.1% in that period. All three benchmarks posted their worst week since February 26.

The Fed's minutes from its last meeting, which will be released Wednesday, could offer some clues on policymakers' thinking on inflation.

Elsewhere, the first-quarter earnings season is wrapping up with more than 90% of the S&P 500 companies having reported their results. So far, 86% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, which would mark the highest percentage of positive earnings surprises since 2008 when FactSet began tracking this metric.

Walmart, Home Depot and Macy's will deliver earnings on Tuesday.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today