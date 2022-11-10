Stock Futures Rise Slightly After S&P 500 Posts Its Biggest One-Day Rally Since 2020

Stock futures were slightly higher on Thursday night after better-than-feared inflation data fueled a broad market rally.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 58 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also gained about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

In regular trading, the major averages posted their biggest one-day rallies since 2020. The Dow jumped more than 1,200 points. The S&P rose 5.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged about 7.4%.

All of the indexes are on pace for a winning week. The Dow is up 4% on a weekly basis, while the S&P and Nasdaq are on pace for increases of 4.9% and 6.1%, respectively. The three averages are also on track for a positive month.

The rally came after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices for the month of October, giving investors hope that inflation may be cooling. U.S. Treasury yields plunged after the data release, while tech stocks soared.

"Markets across the board are euphoric following the cooler CPI this morning… But today's CPI report, while indicating that inflation is moving in the right direction, does not suggest that inflation has been rooted out of the broader economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. "And it does not suggest that Fed's job to restore price stability is complete."

October's CPI increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago. Respective estimates from Dow Jones were for gains of 0.6% and 7.9%.

Investors are looking forward to preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment data, due out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Toast shares rise after hours

Shares of the restaurant point of sale system Toast popped about 8% in extended trading on Thursday evening after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

Toast posted $752 million in quarterly revenue, while analysts were looking for $720 million, according to FactSet. It also raised current quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

— Tanaya Macheel

Tech sector could see 'recessionary conditions,' says SoFi's Young

While it's possible the economy averts a recession, the market could see recessionary conditions in certain sectors even if they don't bleed into the overall economy – one of those sectors is tech, says SoFi chief investment strategist Liz Young.

"As the typical sequence goes, markets fall first, then earnings contract, and the economy breaks last in a recessionary environment," Young said in a note. "Three of the big tech names — Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft — have announced hiring freezes at least through the end of the year. Many other companies have announced layoffs and I expect these headlines to keep coming for a while."

She added that with the tech sector down 30% this year, this is an attractive entry point for long-term investors, but that she still expect one more market flush before the end of the bear market.

"Remember, markets bottom before the economy," she said. "Even if we do have a 2023 recession, by the time we're in it or know about it, the market has likely already started to recover."

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open higher

— Tanaya Macheel