Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock market moves since Trump's election

By Gabriel Cortés, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 5, 2025, following two days of dramatic losses in the stock market after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Follow CNBC's coverage of the U.S. stock market here.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us