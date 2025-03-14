Money Report In partnership with news Stock market moves since Trump's election By Gabriel Cortés, CNBC • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago BOOKMARKER Spencer Platt | Getty Images Follow CNBC's coverage of the U.S. stock market here. ‘I’m not going to bend at all’: Trump doubles down on tariff plans as stocks sinkFrom fashion to alcohol, these sectors are being swept up in the U.S.-EU trade warAlmonds, whiskey, auto parts: EU tariffs make these U.S. states the big losers‘Volatility and conflict’: Business leaders sound warnings over Trump’s tariffsTrump’s tariffs could push U.S. allies elsewhere — including China and India Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP Also on CNBC U.S. stock market loses $5 trillion in value in three weeks Friday's big analyst calls: Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Peloton, Chipotle, Six Flags Stock futures bounce after S&P 500 closes in correction territory Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel Morning Squawk Newsletter Copyright CNBC This article tagged under: news