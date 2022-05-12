Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Affirm, Robinhood and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell.

Affirm Holdings — Shares of the buy-now, pay-later lender spiked more than 20% after Affirm reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter. The company said it lost 19 cents per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 51 cents per share. Revenue also came in better than estimates, and Affirm announced it was extending its partnership with Shopify.

Robinhood — The retail brokerage stock jumped about 30% after a security filing showed that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had purchased a 7.6% stake in Robinhood through a holding company.

Toast — Shares of the restaurant payment service company gained 3% after Toast reported first-quarter revenue of $535 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $491 million. Toast said it added more than 5,000 net locations last quarter for the first time and also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Poshmark — The e-commerce stock whipsawed after a better-than-expected second-quarter report. Poshmark lost an adjusted 18 cents per share on $90.9 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in a loss of 22 cents per share and $87.5 million of revenue. Total revenue and active buyers increased year-over-year for Poshmark.

Figs — Shares of the apparel company dropped more than 25% on the heels of Figs reporting weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue. Figs reported $110.1 million of revenue, while analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting $117.3 million. Figs also cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing supply challenges and other factors.