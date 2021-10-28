Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Starbucks & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant dropped more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday after a disappointing quarterly earnings report. Amazon posted an EPS of $6.12 for the third quarter, badly missing the $8.92 estimate per Refinitiv. The company also issued disappointing guidance for the critical holiday period.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Starbucks — The coffee chain saw its shares falling over 2% in after-hours trading after a quarterly revenue miss. Starbucks posted quarterly revenue of $8.1 billion in the third quarter, falling short of a Refinitiv expectation of $8.21 billion as Covid-19 resurgences in China weakened sales.

Apple — The tech giant's stock dropped more than 4% in extended trading after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter, which CEO Tim Cook attributed to larger-than-expected supply constraints. Its earnings per share matched Street's estimates.

United States Steel — Shares of the steel producer jumped more than 6% after the company announced a $300 million stock repurchase program. United States Steel also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share.

Gilead Sciences — The biotech stock fell about 2% in extended trading even after the company better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv. The strong demand for its Covid-19 antiviral treatment, Veklury, offset decreasing sales of its HIV drugs, the company said.