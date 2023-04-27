Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Intel, Snap, Pinterest and More

By Sarah Min,CNBC

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Amazon – Amazon jumped 7% in extended trading after reporting a first-quarter revenue beat. The online retail giant posted revenue of $127.4 billion, greater than the $124.5 billion consensus estimate published by Refinitiv. 

Intel – Intel shares were down 1.2% after initially rising in the wake of its first-quarter results. The semiconductor firm reported its largest-ever quarterly loss. However, it did beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The semiconductor firm posted a first-quarter loss of 4 cents per share ex-items on revenue of $11.7 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted a loss per share of 15 cents on revenue of $11.04 billion.

Snap – The social media stock tumbled nearly 20% in extended trading Thursday after the firm's first-quarter results. Snap reported first-quarter revenue of $989 million, lower than the estimated $1.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data. On the other hand, Snap earned 1 cent per share, excluding items, which was better than the forecasted per-share loss of 1 cent. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pinterest – Pinterest shares dropped 8%. The image sharing firm surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. However, second-quarter revenue growth expectations were disappointing. The firm expects operating expenses to grow in the low teens. 

Boston Beer – Boston Beer shares slid 3.2% in extended trading. The brewery behind Samuel Adams and Twisted Tea brands missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv data. 

First Solar – The solar stock shed more than 5% on disappointing first-quarter results. The firm reported earnings of 40 cents per share on $548 million in revenue. Analysts expected per-share earnings of $1.02 on revenue of $718 million, according to Refinitiv.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

The Pandemic Drove Clubhouse to a $4 Billion Valuation That Never Looked Sustainable

news 2 hours ago

Stock Futures Falls Slightly as Investors Digest Amazon, Intel Earnings

T-Mobile US – T-Mobile US shares declined as much as 2.5% after first-quarter revenue for the telecommunications firm came in lower than expected, according to Refinitiv.

Cloudfare – Cloudfare tumbled 23% in extended trading after posting weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue and issuing a lackluster second-quarter and full-year forecast.

L3Harris Technologies – L3Harris Technologies added more than 3% in extended trading after beating first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. The defense contractor posted first-quarter earnings of $2.86 per share ex-items on revenue of $4.47 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected per-share earnings of $2.85 on revenue of $4.25 billion.

Amgen – Amgen declined 2.2% after disappointing first-quarter revenue expectations. The biotech firm reported $6.11 billion in revenue, lower than estimates of $6.17 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Amgen did beat on earnings expectations.

Fair Isaac – Shares fell 2% after Fair Isaac missed earnings estimates in its second quarter, though it did beat on revenue expectations. The data analytics firm behind the FICO score reported adjusted earnings of $4.78 per share, weaker than the consensus estimate of $5.04 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Gilead Sciences – Shares of the biopharmaceutical company fell about 1% in extended trading after it reported disappointing earnings, but topped revenue expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Mondelez International – Mondelez International climbed 2% after posting first-quarter results that exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to consensus expectations from Refinitiv.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us