Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Discover Financial, Alcoa and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.

H.B. Fuller — H.B. Fuller shares fell 4.2% after the company reported earnings that missed estimates. The adhesives manufacturer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 on $958 million in revenue. Wall Street expected adjusted earnings of $1.24 on $1.01 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Alcoa — Shares of Alcoa fell 3.6% after the company reported earnings that showed a net loss of $374 million for the quarter, or $2.12 per share. The company also said that it faced challenging market conditions in the period, including high costs for energy and raw materials alongside low pricing for aluminum.