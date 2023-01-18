Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Discover Financial, Alcoa and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.
Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.
H.B. Fuller — H.B. Fuller shares fell 4.2% after the company reported earnings that missed estimates. The adhesives manufacturer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 on $958 million in revenue. Wall Street expected adjusted earnings of $1.24 on $1.01 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Alcoa — Shares of Alcoa fell 3.6% after the company reported earnings that showed a net loss of $374 million for the quarter, or $2.12 per share. The company also said that it faced challenging market conditions in the period, including high costs for energy and raw materials alongside low pricing for aluminum.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.