Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: DoorDash, Block, Zillow and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Block — Shares rose more than 5% after hours despite Block missing earnings expectations on the top and bottom lines. The financial services company posted first-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share ex-items on revenue of $3.96 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 21 cents per share on revenues of $4.16 billion, according to Refinitiv.

DoorDash — The delivery app saw shares jump more than 8% in extended trading after DoorDash's first-quarter revenue topped analyst estimates. DoorDash posted $1.46 billion in revenue versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Dropbox — The stock added roughly 1% after hours following a better-than-expected quarterly report. Dropbox notched an adjusted profit of 38 cents per share on revenues of $562 million. Analysts had expected earnings of 37 cents per share on revenues of $559 million, according to Refinitiv.

Zillow Group — The online real-estate marketplace saw shares tumble about 10% after hours despite a beat on the top and bottom lines. Zillow reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $4.26 billion. The Refinitiv consensus estimate was 26 cents per share earned on revenue of $3.39 billion.

Virgin Galactic Holdings — The space stock fell about 2% in after-hours trading as the company said it would delay its commercial service launch to the first quarter of 2023.

Sweetgreen – Shares popped more than 4% in extended trading after the salad chain posted a beat on revenue. Sweetgreen lost 45 cents per share and posted revenues of $102.6 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted a 41 cent per share loss, on revenues of $101.5 million.

Live Nation Entertainment — The stock rose about 3% in after-hours trading as Live Nation posted a narrower-than-expected loss per share. The company lost 39 cents per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimated loss of 79 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly lower than expected.

Shake Shack — The restaurant chain's stock added roughly 1% in extended hours after a better-than-expected quarterly report. Shake Shack reported a first-quarter loss of 19 cents per share ex-items on revenue of $203 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of 22 cents on revenue of $201 million.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report.