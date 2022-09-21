Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: H.B. Fuller, KB Home, Lennar and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

KB Home — Shares dipped 2.1% in extended trading after the homebuilder disappointed on revenue expectations in its earnings results. KB Home reported earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

Steelcase — The furniture stock declined 0.4% after Steelcase reported quarterly results that missed on revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $863.3 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $884.1 million, according to consensus estimates from FactSet.

H.B. Fuller Company — The adhesive manufacturing company jumped 4.9% after topping earnings expectations, though H.B. Fuller reported a slight miss on revenue estimates, according to FactSet.

Lennar — Lennar dipped 1% after the home construction company reported its latest quarterly results. The company reported earnings of $5.03 per share on revenue of $8.93 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $9 billion.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated a move in shares of KB Home.