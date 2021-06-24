Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and More

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.

FedEx — Shares of the shipping company dropped 4% after hours despite beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share on revenue of $22.57 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of $4.99 on revenue of $21.51 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan — Shares of the major U.S. banks popped in after-hours trading after the Federal Reserve announced the banks could easily withstand a severe recession. The Fed, in releasing the results of its annual stress test, said that all 23 institutions in the 2021 exam remained "well above" minimum required capital levels during a hypothetical economic downturn. Bank of America and Wells Fargo each rose about 1%.

